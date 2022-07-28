New York business leaders cheer CHIPS passage

nystateofpolitics.com
With inflation up, New York Republicans revive call for spending cap
Republicans in the state Senate on Monday called for a formalized cap on state spending in New York's budget as inflationary costs continue to take their toll. The conference released a report highlighting the effects of inflation on New Yorkers' wallets and proposed a 10-point package of propoals meant to curtail the impact of higher consumer prices. That includes a formal 2% cap on spending increases in the state budget as well as targeted tax relief, a lowering of housing costs and approving measures meant to reduce energy prices.
Could New York's election season be shaped by the economy?
Republican state Sen. Peter Oberacker says his constituents are frustrated by high gas prices and paying more at the supermarket. Inflationary woes are made worse by the expense of living in a rural area. "One area I'm absolutely really concerned about is the effect of fuel and home heating oil...
New York pension fund posts 9.5% rate of return
As the economy sails into choppy waters, New York's pension fund at the end of the state's fiscal year in March posted a 9.5% rate of return and hit $272.1 billion in value, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Monday said. The announcement comes after two straight quarters of a shrinking...
New York health officials: Polio detected in Rockland wastewater samples
The polio virus has been detected in wastewater samples from early June in Rockland County and is genetically linked to a case confirmed last month in the area, New York state Department of Health officials said Monday. The polio cases are also genetically linked to samples from greater Jerusalem, Israel,...
New York health officials want focus on equity, long-term care
New York state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett has launched an effort to address the top ranking functions of the sprawling agency, appointing a chief medical officer and reorienting officials toward addressing health equity and long-term care. The state Department of Health, long considered a gold-standard public health department in the...
