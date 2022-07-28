ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Inflation is keeping people from buying gadgets

By Julia Kaye
101.9 KELO-FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kelofm.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Inflation#Best Buy#Gadgets#Consumer Electronics#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Walmart

Comments / 0

Community Policy