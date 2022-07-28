ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Rookie DL Josh Paschal had core muscle surgery

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySjdR_0gw5R4R500

A day after telling reporters that rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal was placed on the physically unable to perform list for a “sports hernia situation,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell elaborated more.

Campbell revealed that Paschal, the team’s second-round draft pick, had surgery for the core muscle issue. He did not give an exact date but noted it was “late spring, early summer”. Paschal was active for the Lions’ rookie minicamp in May, which would pin the surgery date down to sometime after May 15th.

Recovery time on core muscle surgery varies based on a variety of factors, but it generally takes 10-12 weeks for a full recovery. Cornerback Jeff Okudah missed six weeks in his rookie season after having similar surgery. One of the limiting factors in recovery to football is a lack of permitted exercise and weight-bearing activity in the post-surgery rehab process.

Paschal missed the end of his senior season at Kentucky with a related injury. Core muscle and sports hernia generally refer to the same basic injury but don’t always mean the same thing. He remains on the PUP list.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Kentucky State
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Summer#Lions#American Football#Rookie Dl#Campbell#Pup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
179K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy