Egg Harbor Twp Police Looking to Identify Several Persons From Cameras

Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect
Linwood Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man, but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
TOMS RIVER: PERSON WALKING ON PARKWAY IN HOSPITAL GOWN
A witness has advised us that at about 6:40 am they witnessed a person in a hospital gown walking on the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 81. A NJSP officer pulled over to assist.
Fire truck runs red light and slams into car, killing 2, NJ cops say. Driver charged
The driver of a fire truck that ran a red light and slammed into a car, killing two people inside, at a New Jersey intersection is facing charges months later, prosecutors say. The man and woman, sitting in the driver and passenger seats of a Nissan Sentra, died at the...
Arrest made in killing of man found in vehicle that crashed into house, cops say
Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man found in a vehicle that crashed into a house late Saturday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office announced late Sunday. Miguel A. Barea, 26, is charged with murder and related firearms charges for the death of George Gonzalez,...
Update: Bridgeton, NJ, Man Murdered; Cops Still Looking for Two Suspects
Authorities in Cumberland County say they continue to look for two suspects, both considered to be armed and dangerous, in connection to the murder of a man in Bridgeton early Saturday morning. According to the Bridgeton Police Department, their officers were called to the Maple Gardens apartment complex off of...
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a subject lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown male subject deceased at this location. The male subject has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Prison Van Crashes In South Jersey, Multiple Injuries (DEVELOPING)
A prison van crashed in South Jersey, resulting in multiple injuries, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton, initial reports said. At least one corrections officer and several inmates were taken to...
Bridgeton, NJ, Man Fatally Shot; Police Search for Two “Armed and dangerous” Suspects
Authorities in Cumberland County say a man from Bridgeton was fatally shot early Saturday morning and a search for two armed and dangerous suspects continues. According to the Bridgeton Police Department, their officers were called to the Maple Gardens apartment complex off of South East Ave. at around 3 AM for a report of several people fighting and shots being fired.
Cops bust huge illegal weekend parties at N.J. quarry with ATVs, personal watercraft
Police in Manchester broke up large gatherings at a private quarry over the weekend where hundreds illegally gathered to ride ATVs, watercraft and dirt bikes in what cops described as “ongoing quality of life and safety issues.”. Manchester police were called to site where the former Heritage Minerals shut...
Driver Dies After Being Shot, Striking Home in Vineland; Man in Custody
A car crashed into a house in Vineland, New Jersey after the driver was shot and killed late Saturday night. Family members of the driver told NBC10 that the man died after the shooting and crash in a residential Vineland neighborhood. He only lived about five minutes from the crash site, they said.
Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
17 Arrested for Attempted Child Luring in Atlantic City, NJ
If you think you've been reading a lot lately about countless people being arrested for attempting to lure or meet children for sex in our area, you would be correct. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 17 men have been arrested since July 16th for allegedly doing just that.
Man Charged With Murder in Cumberland County
Authorities in Cumberland County announced the arrest of 26 year old Miguel Barea who is accused in the murder of 27 year old George Gonzalez of Vineland. Police say Gonzalez’s body was found in a car that crashed into a home late Saturday night near South Main Street and East Elmer Road. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.
NJ Mustang Driver Killed In PA Turnpike Crash Was Set To Marry Next Weekend: Report
A 33-year-old New Jersey man who died in a crash on the PA Turnpike was set to marry next weekend, news reports say citing authorities. Harry Jackson Jr., of Brigantine, was in a Mustang 2011 Ford Mustang that struck the rear of a tractor trailer on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, killing him, LehighValleyLive reports.
Three Ocean County Men Arrested For Drugs
JACKSON – Three men have been arrested and charged for dealing cocaine and heroin after a three-month long investigation, police said. Authorities identified Franklyn Baptiste, 54, and Daniel Meadows, 38, both from Jackson, to be selling crack cocaine and heroin from multiple homes and vehicles. On July 14, officers...
ALERT CENTER: Brick police probe 2 smash-and-grab burglaries; 2 suspects sought
Brick Township police are probing two commercial smash and grab burglaries that happened overnight Tuesday.
23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Crash ID'd As Former HS Lacrosse Player
A 23-year-old motorcyclist died in a Howell crash Friday, July 29, police said. Dakota Neron was on a 2019 Yamaha bike when he veered off of Norse Drive when he veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole around 10:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media reports citing Howell police. The...
Camden County, NJ, Man Driving a Fire Truck Charged in Crash That Killed Two
Authorities in Camden County say a man who was driving a fire truck has been charged in connection to a crash that killed two people this past January. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 29-year-old John Gibson of Lawnside was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly and causing the deaths of 68-year old John Bishop and 75-year-old Marie Endicott, both of Pine Hill. Gibson was also charged with third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Jersey Shore motel ID’d by police
Police in Somers Point have identified the 54-year-old man struck and killed by a vehicle in front of a motel on Saturday evening. Frank Molter was hit by a westbound car around 9:35 p.m. on Route 52 in the area Economy Inn & Suites, Somers Point police said. Molter, of...
Baby shot during party in Kensington
Police say the baby was being held by her mother when she was shot in the hand.
