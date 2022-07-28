102 Monkeypox cases in NJ, none in Atlantic County; learn more

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for both adults and children at clinics in Northfield and Hammonton. Pediatric clinics for those 6 months to 18 years of age are available by appointment 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at 201 S. Shore Road in Northfield, and 10 a.m. to noon on the first Tuesday of each month at 310 Bellevue Ave. in Hammonton.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO