102 Monkeypox cases in NJ, none in Atlantic County; learn more

Atlantic County offers free vaccincations for children, adults and homebound
The Atlantic County Division of Public Health continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for both adults and children at clinics in Northfield and Hammonton. Pediatric clinics for those 6 months to 18 years of age are available by appointment 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at 201 S. Shore Road in Northfield, and 10 a.m. to noon on the first Tuesday of each month at 310 Bellevue Ave. in Hammonton.
Shore ER nurse is ‘Guardian Angel of the Month’
SOMERS POINT – Shore Medical Center announced today that Tyler Brito, RN, BSN, was recognized as its August Guardian Angel of the Month for providing passionate and exceptional care to Shore’s patients. Shore established the Guardian Angel program to enable community members to say “thank you” to a special Shore caregiver through a donation to the medical center in their honor.
