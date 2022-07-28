Disgraced John Yems hit with multiple FA charges relating to alleged racism during his time managing League Two club Crawley Town after several players complained to the PFA

Disgraced former Crawley manager John Yems has been hit with multiple Football Association charges relating to allegations of racism during his time as manager.

Yems was sacked by Crawley in May, a month after Sportsmail revealed claims that he had used discriminatory language towards several players.

The 62-year-old is alleged to have referred to members of his squad as ‘suicide bombers’, ‘terrorists’ and ‘Zulu warriors’.

The FA opened an investigation into Yems after a group of Crawley players reported his alleged comments to the PFA, and now the governing body have acted.

He is likely to receive a lengthy ban from football if found guilty. An FA statement read: ‘John Yems has been charged with multiple breaches of FA Rule E3.2 and a breach of FA Rule E4.

John Yems has been charged by the Football Association for alleged racist remarks to players

Crawley sacked Yems, 62, after the allegations came to light earlier this year

It is alleged that between 2019 and 2022 the former manager of Crawley made 16 comments in breach of FA Rule E3.2.

‘It is alleged that each breach amounts to an aggravated breach as they include a reference to ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion, belief or gender.

‘It is further alleged that during the period between 2019 and 2022, Yems also discriminated against Crawley players by reasons of ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion or belief in breach of FA Rule E4.’

Yems, who took charge of League Two side Crawley in December 2019, has previously denied the allegations made against him. He has been given until August 4 to respond.