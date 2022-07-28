ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘They know the rules’ – Barcelona given warning against forcing out Man Utd transfer target Frenkie de Jong by LaLiga

By Emillia Hawkins
 3 days ago
LALIGA president Javier Tebas has issued a stern warning to Barcelona regarding the potential sale of Frenkie de Jong.

The Catalan giants reportedly offered De Jong an ultimatum earlier this week.

Barcelona are attempting to force De Jong out of the club Credit: Getty

Club officials have told him that he should accept a wage cut if he wants to remain at the Nou Camp or else he must leave this summer.

However, Tebas has said this would be ethically unacceptable.

The LaLiga chief said: "The players cannot be split from the team or pressured - it's what collective agreement, the law, reason, ethics mark.

"From there, Barcelona knows the rules and the responsibilities."

De Jong £17million in unpaid wages after he agreed to defer the payment of his salary during the pandemic.

The midfielder has made it clear that he wants to stay at the Nou Camp this summer, despite being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

But, the club could save around £34m if he is sold.

Despite owing their current squad millions in backdated wages, Barca have continued to spend big in the transfer market.

The club have spent almost £100m on bringing Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski to Spain.

And they are set to spend at least £55m more when they attempt to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

Many people have been left shocked at the club's actions, including Man Utd legend Gary Neville, who suggested that legal action should be taken.

He tweeted: "De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him!

"A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach.

"@FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it."

Sports
