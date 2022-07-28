Gargano’s Pasta and Italian Market: Grand Opening July 28 in Old Saybrook

ctexaminer.com
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E Preston
Four Downtown Initiatives in Connecticut Earn National AccreditationConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
We Were Astounded By a Cheeseburger at a Diner in Torrington
I've eaten thousands of cheeseburgers in my life, at home and at Frankie's, Burger King, Wayback, Karl Jr's, In and Out, Charcoal Chef, 5 Guys, etc. It's my go-to, I'm a meat and potato kid from the 70's, and I'm still going strong full-carnivore in 2022. Every once in awhile, I find a burger that stops me in my tracks, and I found one in Torrington recently that I'm pretty sure no one has told you about.
Register Citizen
Southport horse farm plans to keep growing, honored as community staple
FAIRFIELD — Salko Farm & Stable is a place where thousands of people have learned to ride and care for horses — and its owner will be the first to tell you that it takes a lot of work to run. “I’m tied down. I’m not complaining. That’s...
Pancho Loco offers a specific style: Owner of Vernon restaurant dubs his menu ‘peasant’ Mexican
VERNON — For half his life, Bill Goff and his staff have cooked up Mexican food at Pancho Loco on Talcottville Road, now celebrating its 25th anniversary. “It’s a lifestyle,” Goff said. “Originally when I opened it up, I never imagined I would grow old here too.”
Eyewitness News
Something’s Cooking: Pa’s Place
GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Here in Connecticut there are so many restaurants where you can grab a good meal, but one Guilford restaurant also provides great vibes. Eyewitness News headed to the harbor in this edition of Something’s Cooking. Those great harbor side vibes are available for everyone...
WTNH.com
Before summer ends, take the family tubing down the Farmington River
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a local spot where you can thrill out or chill out before summer comes to an end. “This is tubing down the Farmington River with Farmington River Tubing,” said employee Jeremy Harraden. Farmington River Tubing has been around for 38 years,...
Eyewitness News
iWitness Video: Bear gets into home in West Hartford
Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges. The Brass City held its annual Harry Potter Day celebration on Friday. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Hamden’s Tavern by the Hall honors previous Irish bar’s history
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a watering hole in Hamden that is quite the community house called Tavern by the Hall. The place is quite history for entertainment, as it was once an Irish bar known as Dunn’s Pub. The tavern has a passion for honoring heroes of firefighters and veterans.
Eyewitness News
Southington Italian American Festival returns this weekend
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Southington Italian American Festival is underway Friday night. The 17th annual festival has amazing Italian food, fun activities for the whole family, live music and a lot of people who just really appreciate the Italian culture. “I’m Italian so this, this festival with all the...
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
West Haven to ‘rock’ out at Savin Rock Festival with music, food
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rockers, get ready to celebrate some classic tunes on July 29 and 30 as Parkway Diner and The British Legends of Rock Show will headline the annual Savin Rock Festival. The festival is slated to kick-off on July 29 at the Old Grove Park at 5 p.m. and run through […]
syncopatedtimes.com
The Yankee Silversmith Inn, Part 2
[N.B. This month’s column is a continuation of my recalling halcyon days I enjoyed performing at the Yankee Silversmith Inn in Wallingford, CT, and being mentored by the fabulous banjoist, vocalist, and showman Bob Price, the “Banjo Crackerjack.” Part 1 is in the July 2022 issue]. My...
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
Bristol Press
PET OF THE WEEK: Wolfy
Wolfy is a 3-year old lionhead/chinchilla mix. He was found running stray in a backyard. A search for his family came up empty so he proceeded to CHS to find love. Wolfy is very social but prefers to keep all of his feet on the ground. He is happiest if he can come to you to engage in fun. He wants to be the only bunny in the home and likely prefers to be the only pet too. He prefers a calm environment. He is available in Newington.
NewsTimes
‘The fish of a lifetime’: CT angler catches rare 26-pound tiger muskie in Lake Lillinonah
An Oxford fisherman has landed two prodigious hybrid fish from a western Connecticut lake, drawing exclamations and some disbelief on a state Facebook page that posted a photo of one of the striped monsters. The first tiger muskie that Joe Rivas landed in Lake Lillinonah this month measured 41 inches...
ctexaminer.com
American Bridge Co. Returns After 110 Years for Swing Bridge Renovation, Closures Delayed Until 2023
EAST HADDAM – The grainy photograph shows a crew from the American Bridge Co. working on the deck of the now-iconic Swing Bridge over an icy Connecticut River about four months before it first opened to cars and much fanfare in 1913. And when a major renovation of the...
thereminder.com
Holland’s Maine Attraction celebrates 10 years
HOLLAND – Holland’s Maine Attraction is celebrating their 10-year anniversary this year. Owner Jim Gagne opened the restaurant in 2013 after moving to the area from Maine. Gagne is from Old Orchard Beach and has been in the restaurant business since 1988. When in Maine, he worked at many beach-side restaurants serving breakfast, burgers, fries, sandwiches, seafood and more.
Boston Globe
Enjoy free admission to these New England museums in September
Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day takes place Sept. 17. Several New England museums will once again offer free admission on a single day in September, thanks to Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day. The event takes place on Sept. 17 and will bring free admission to museums...
Eyewitness News
No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the fire company.
The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. Updated: 23 hours ago. Child tax credit deadline ends Sunday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched...
NBC Connecticut
Southington Native Eddie Fernandes Wins Senior Division of Long Drive Competition
The best drivers of the golf ball are in Portland this weekend for the Professional Long Drive Association Connecticut Challenge. Chris Cote's Golf Shop and Range in Portland is hosting the event. Southington native Eddie Fernandes won the senior division title with a long drive of 411 yards. Fernandes played...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut in Color: Self-Taught Tailor Brings Bespoke Fashion to Plainville
You can always tell when a person is wearing a custom suit. And in Connecticut, you can also tell when someone is wearing a Brandon Council too. The designer and creator behind these one-of-a-kind, completely bespoke suits is the owner and head tailor of The Maine Attraction Custom Tailor and Design Shop on Main Street in Plainville.
