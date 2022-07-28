Griffon: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $140.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.23 per share.

The garage door and building products maker posted revenue of $768.2 million in the period.

Griffon expects full-year revenue of $2.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GFF