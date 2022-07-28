TowneBank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) _ TowneBank (TOWN) on Thursday reported net income of $46.5 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Portsmouth, Virginia, said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $177.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $167 million, topping Street forecasts.

