Civista Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) _ Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $7.7 million.

The bank, based in Sandusky, Ohio, said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $31.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

