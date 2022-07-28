Neptune, NJ, police warns kids to stop jumping off bridge

wobm.com
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
50,000-Square-Foot Supermarket Opened In Staten IslandBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Domestic extremists and rail security: What NJ passengers need to know
We haven’t had a significant terrorism-related incident in the Garden State in quite a while but the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness has issued an advisory about a possible passenger rail threat. While law enforcement officials have not indicated any kind of specific, credible threat has...
How many dogs and cats can you legally own in New Jersey?
You may have heard of the saying, “A dog may be a man’s best friend, but a cat is a woman’s best friend.”. But how many of these “best friends” are you allowed to own in New Jersey?. At the statewide level, New Jersey does...
PETS・
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/1
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
Look up in the sky! Photos from one of the most unique traditions in NJ
This past weekend I went to the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning, and I was absolutely blown away. I have always wanted to do the 6 a.m. mass ascension of the hot air balloons, but for the past couple years I was either working the event or I was too busy to go. But this year, I was ready to go, I woke up at 5 a.m. and got dressed and headed to Solberg Airport in Readington, New Jersey.
Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country
When I was living in Central Pennsylvania, the town I worked in had a population of about eight hundred people, on a busy day. Even the town I grew up in, North Wales, was pretty small in comparison to the rest of the county. Small towns are great!. They have...
Seagulls, the bane of the Jersey Shore: Getting fatter and more aggressive?
I despite seagulls. They are vile and menacing. Stalker of snacks, expert dive bombers, and prolific poopers. Sure, seagulls soaring over the sea look mighty majestic. And their squawking provides the soundtrack to any good Jersey Shore beach day. Plus, they are amazingly adaptive creatures, able to survive and thrive in both challenging marine and inland environments. And of course, every animal on the planet is part of the great "circle of life". (Except mosquitoes. Blood-sucking disease-carriers.)
NJ weather this week: From cooler to big heat, possible rain on the horizon
As of this week, part of New Jersey — 12.34 percent of the state, to be exact — is officially in drought. Lawns are brown, streams are drying up, and voluntary water restrictions are already in effect. Our recent stretch of dry weather has been a hot topic...
Two Major Marijuana Firsts Set To Open In New Jersey
New Jersey is going green...and I am not talking about our environmental initiatives. A lot of people have jumped on the marijuana bandwagon since it was legalized in New Jersey back in April. Welcome to the good side... So it is no surprise that we have not one, but TWO...
One ejected, 3-month-old seriously injured in collision by St. Johns County rest area
ST JOHNS, Fla. — Two people, including a 3-month-old child, were injured in a collision by the St. Johns County rest area Sunday morning. Another passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The Florida highway patrol reports that at 11:25 a.m. Sunday a Nissan Pathfinder was stopped on the center...
US News and World Report
3 Kids, Woman Killed When Tractor, Flatbed Trailer Overturn
LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. (AP) — A farm tractor pulling a utility trailer with several people aboard went over an embankment on a roadway in southern Pennsylvania on Friday, killing a woman and three children. Pennsylvania state police said the accident happened shortly after 11 a.m. in Lower Chanceford. The...
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
Gas prices set to rise again in New Jersey
Gas prices have paused their month-long decline in New Jersey, and could be set to rise again. At $4.39 a gallon for regular, prices have dropped six cents per gallon over the last week and nearly 60-cents per gallon in a month, according to AAA. Gas prices peaked on June...
My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In
And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
Fun in the sun: NJ summer tourist season is doing great
If you’re heading down the shore this weekend you’ll have lots of company. Gas prices are a lot higher than they were last summer, but this year’s tourist season has been a big success up and down the New Jersey coast, thanks to a number of different factors.
Extreme heat: Keeping our furry friends safe
This past weekend we experienced some extreme heat. We are talking in the 100s. In that kind of heat we need to ensure that we continue to take care of our furry friends too, here are some tips on keeping your dog safe in the hot weather. On hot days,...
Victims in deadly central Pa. tractor wagon ride accident ranged in age from 6-36
The York County Coroner’s office is notifying the next of kin for the four people killed in a crash involving an tractor pulling a wagon-trailer on Friday. Multiple helicopters and EMS were called when the tractor went off the road in the 1100 block of Furnace Road, Lower Chanceford Township, flipping over around 11:15 a.m., according to police. Although it happened near Otter Creek campground, a representative of the facility said those involved with the crash were not staying there.
Helping to stop preventable developmental disabilities in NJ
A new effort has been launched in New Jersey to reduce the incidence of preventable intellectual and developmental disabilities and improve infant health outcomes across the Garden State. The state Department of Human Services is providing a total of $1.6 million for three new projects that are designed to prevent...
How NJ reduced its foster-care population by thousands
Compared to just five years ago, the number of minors in foster care in the Garden State is down by more than 2,700. The New Jersey Department of Children and Families attributes the decrease to a culture shift that includes a deeper focus on strengthening families following reports of abuse or neglect, not punishing them.
New Jersey trick-or-treaters may face a candy shortage
Heads up, New Jersey! Your little goblin may be getting bags of pennies from your neighbors when they trick or treat this Oct. 31. Hershey, the big candy maker, issued a warning this week that said a possible candy shortage may affect your Halloween pickings. The big concern is the shortage of raw ingredients, which will cause a major candy capacity problem.
Sunbathers in New Jersey On Alert After A Popular Sunscreen is Recalled
After a long winter, the first thing we are all waiting to do in the summer is to get a little Vitamin D. We patiently wait all season to get outdoors. You guessed it, summer means plenty of time outdoors. Most of the time, at the Jersey Shore, we are...
