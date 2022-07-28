NexPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $17.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.5 million.

