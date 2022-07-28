www.cascadiadaily.com
Related
cascadiadaily.com
Council hears $700K plan for Post Point construction outreach
The price tag on Bellingham’s impending Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant construction has grown. Construction, currently priced at about $220 million for the project, is only part of the cost, Bellingham City Council members learned during a Monday meeting. The cost for consultation and community outreach services will add...
pnwag.net
Bierlink: Adjudication Is The Wrong Path For The Nooksack
A nonprofit group representing the irrigation needs of farmers in Nooksack River Basin in Northwest Washington has come out in opposition of the state’s plan for managing the area. An example of challenges the county faces is encapsulated in a two-month period in the fall of 2021, when severe drought conditions followed by flooding. The sequence showcased the county's twin problems of too little water at some times, and too much water at others.
KGMI
Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Fire damages nearly completed multifamily structure in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Fire District and North Whatcom Fire & Rescue (NWFR) firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Britton Road and Mount Baker Highway about 1:15am, July 29th, due to a report of a structure fire. NWFR Division Chief Shaun Ward told Whatcom News firefighters arrived to...
myeverettnews.com
Firefighters Race To Save Building After Apartment Fire In North Everett
A fast attack by Everett Firefighters limited damage to two units in a fire Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on 9th street in north Everett. About 12:20 PM calls began coming in to Sno911 of a fire in an apartment at a complex in the 3000 block of 9th street just west of East Marine View Drive. The first in engine reported a smoke column from two blocks out.
whatcom-news.com
Badger Road closure to extend over 100 hours this week
LYNDEN, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials warn motorists that culvert replacement work will require closing Badger Road from 5pm on Monday, August 1st, through 6am on Saturday, August 6th. Crews working on Pepin Creek and Duffner Ditch fish passage, along a half-mile stretch of E...
Western Front
After a century of industry, a toxic beach is becoming a park
At the end of Bellingham’s Cornwall Avenue lies a small beach covered in trash and shards of sea glass. Mounds covered in tarps rise up from behind the chain link fence that attempts to keep people away and the remnants of roads have crumbled onto the rocky shore. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whatcom-news.com
Child dead after reported accident in Whatcom Falls Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officials report that a child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park today, Friday, July 29th. BPD Deputy Chief Don Almer told Whatcom News that a 911 call was received about 2:35pm reporting a missing child in the park. The child...
Whatcom considers this tubing ban for all of Nooksack’s south fork
Public hearing set next month amid concerns for chinook salmon runs.
q13fox.com
Deputies search for driver who pinned person against garage in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Deputies are searching for a suspect after they say he drove through a backyard party in Everett, crashed into a garage and pinned a person between the car and garage. Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at a home in the 9700 block of 27th...
Man fatally stabbed with sword in Concrete
A man was fatally stabbed with a sword by another person in Concrete on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. At around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 46000 block of Washington Street. The 911 caller said a 52-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Everett firefighter candidate learns she has cancer two weeks after job offer
EVERETT, Wash. — Gina Anderson had finally accomplished her dreams when two separate fire departments offered her a job recently. Two weeks later, she found out she had cancer. The Everett Fire Department said it interviewed Anderson and more than 30 others two months ago before offering her a...
Bellingham police arrest Ferndale cop for allegedly soliciting a minor
The officer was previously placed on leave after he allegedly contacted a far-right extremist group in 2021.
These arrests lead to Whatcom seizure of large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, guns
Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Gang and Drug Task Force worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bellingham office.
Two Bellingham stores holding closing sales, a new artisan market planned for holidays
Also, a Halloween seasonal store is coming back to Bellingham.
KOMO News
Twelve arrested in Whatcom County drug trafficking investigation
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Twelve people, 11 in Washington state, were arrested this week in a massive drug bust investigation. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Gang and Drug Task Force, along with the DEA Bellingham Resident Office have been looking into the drug organization in the Pacific Northwest.
KOMO News
Smokey Point rest area on I-5 closed due to issues with homeless campers
ARLINGTON, Wash. — Homeless campers led to the closure of a popular rest area on I-5 and now a plan is being drawn up to keep the facility from being overrun again. The Smokey Point rest area in Arlington has been shut-down since July 18 so WSDOT can work with Washington State Patrol to keep people from staying beyond posted parking limits.
thestand.org
Power up Intalco | Corporate PAC attack | Pass the Inflation Reduction Act
► From the Spokesman-Review — Weekend set to break temperature records — Spokane residents should expect the extraordinary recent heat surge to continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. MORE extreme heat coverage in the Seattle Times, Tri-City Herald, and Yakima Herald. The Stand (July...
Comments / 2