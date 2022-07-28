A nonprofit group representing the irrigation needs of farmers in Nooksack River Basin in Northwest Washington has come out in opposition of the state’s plan for managing the area. An example of challenges the county faces is encapsulated in a two-month period in the fall of 2021, when severe drought conditions followed by flooding. The sequence showcased the county's twin problems of too little water at some times, and too much water at others.

