Bellingham, WA

Council hears $700K plan for Post Point construction outreach

The price tag on Bellingham’s impending Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant construction has grown. Construction, currently priced at about $220 million for the project, is only part of the cost, Bellingham City Council members learned during a Monday meeting. The cost for consultation and community outreach services will add...
Bierlink: Adjudication Is The Wrong Path For The Nooksack

A nonprofit group representing the irrigation needs of farmers in Nooksack River Basin in Northwest Washington has come out in opposition of the state’s plan for managing the area. An example of challenges the county faces is encapsulated in a two-month period in the fall of 2021, when severe drought conditions followed by flooding. The sequence showcased the county's twin problems of too little water at some times, and too much water at others.
Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
Firefighters Race To Save Building After Apartment Fire In North Everett

A fast attack by Everett Firefighters limited damage to two units in a fire Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on 9th street in north Everett. About 12:20 PM calls began coming in to Sno911 of a fire in an apartment at a complex in the 3000 block of 9th street just west of East Marine View Drive. The first in engine reported a smoke column from two blocks out.
Badger Road closure to extend over 100 hours this week

LYNDEN, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials warn motorists that culvert replacement work will require closing Badger Road from 5pm on Monday, August 1st, through 6am on Saturday, August 6th. Crews working on Pepin Creek and Duffner Ditch fish passage, along a half-mile stretch of E...
After a century of industry, a toxic beach is becoming a park

At the end of Bellingham’s Cornwall Avenue lies a small beach covered in trash and shards of sea glass. Mounds covered in tarps rise up from behind the chain link fence that attempts to keep people away and the remnants of roads have crumbled onto the rocky shore. This...
Child dead after reported accident in Whatcom Falls Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officials report that a child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park today, Friday, July 29th. BPD Deputy Chief Don Almer told Whatcom News that a 911 call was received about 2:35pm reporting a missing child in the park. The child...
Man fatally stabbed with sword in Concrete

A man was fatally stabbed with a sword by another person in Concrete on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. At around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 46000 block of Washington Street. The 911 caller said a 52-year-old...
Twelve arrested in Whatcom County drug trafficking investigation

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Twelve people, 11 in Washington state, were arrested this week in a massive drug bust investigation. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Gang and Drug Task Force, along with the DEA Bellingham Resident Office have been looking into the drug organization in the Pacific Northwest.
Smokey Point rest area on I-5 closed due to issues with homeless campers

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Homeless campers led to the closure of a popular rest area on I-5 and now a plan is being drawn up to keep the facility from being overrun again. The Smokey Point rest area in Arlington has been shut-down since July 18 so WSDOT can work with Washington State Patrol to keep people from staying beyond posted parking limits.
Power up Intalco | Corporate PAC attack | Pass the Inflation Reduction Act

► From the Spokesman-Review — Weekend set to break temperature records — Spokane residents should expect the extraordinary recent heat surge to continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. MORE extreme heat coverage in the Seattle Times, Tri-City Herald, and Yakima Herald. The Stand (July...
