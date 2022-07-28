ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youth baseball teams narrowly miss out on World Series trips

The 13U and 14U Whatcom Prep Baseball teams got an experience of a lifetime hosting the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional Tournament last week. Whatcom Prep, a youth select baseball association with athletes from around the county, simultaneously hosted the 13U and 14U Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest Regional tournaments July 24–29 at the Lummi Playfields in Ferndale. The winning team in each age group advanced to the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia (13U) and North Dakota (14U).
Power up Intalco | Corporate PAC attack | Pass the Inflation Reduction Act

► From the Spokesman-Review — Weekend set to break temperature records — Spokane residents should expect the extraordinary recent heat surge to continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. MORE extreme heat coverage in the Seattle Times, Tri-City Herald, and Yakima Herald. The Stand (July...
Child dies at Whatcom Falls Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A child who was reported missing was found dead at Bellingham’s Whatcom Falls Park Friday. Deputy Police Chief Don Almer says the child was not swimming or jumping off anything but was apparently splashing in shallow water before they were reported missing. Police and EMS...
Man injured in downtown Everett shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot multiple times in Everett early Saturday morning. Just before 4:45 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots near the intersection of Colby Avenue and 25th Street, according to the Everett Police Department. Upon arriving at the scene,...
Man fatally stabbed with sword in Concrete

A man was fatally stabbed with a sword by another person in Concrete on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. At around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 46000 block of Washington Street. The 911 caller said a 52-year-old...
Man Hospitalized After Early Morning Shooting In Downtown Everett

Everett Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Everett. Everett Police Acting Public Information Officer Ora Hamel told MyEverettNews.com calls came into Sno911 about 4:42 AM of multiple shots fired in the area of 25th and Colby. Officers arriving in that area were flagged down by a...
UPDATED: All lanes of southbound I-5 closed in Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Commuters were advised to use alternate routes after all lanes of southbound I-5 at Anderson Road in Mount Vernon were closed following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian about 5am on Wednesday, July 27th. As of 6:30am, officials with Washington Department of Transportation reported there...
Concrete, WA Man Murdered With Sword, Suspect Arrested

Concrete, WA – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Weapons Offense in the 46000 block of Washington Street in Concrete around 5:51 a.m. on July 28th, 2022. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-1-1 caller alerted dispatchers that a 52-year-old male had been stabbed with a sword by another male. Firefighters, Paramedics and emergency personal responded and transported the male to Skagit Valley Medical Center in Mount Vernon, where he died from his injuries.
