www.cascadiadaily.com
Related
cascadiadaily.com
Youth baseball teams narrowly miss out on World Series trips
The 13U and 14U Whatcom Prep Baseball teams got an experience of a lifetime hosting the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional Tournament last week. Whatcom Prep, a youth select baseball association with athletes from around the county, simultaneously hosted the 13U and 14U Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest Regional tournaments July 24–29 at the Lummi Playfields in Ferndale. The winning team in each age group advanced to the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia (13U) and North Dakota (14U).
Gorgeous $1.5 Million Washington Victorian Home Is an Amazing Time Capsule
A Washington State Victorian Home Has An Amazing View And Rooms. You could live like royalty in this fantastic Victorian-era house in Washington State. 10 Baths Are Just Part Of The Amenities This Home Offers In Washington State. One of my favorite Facebook groups is Zillow Gone Wild and when...
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
thestand.org
Power up Intalco | Corporate PAC attack | Pass the Inflation Reduction Act
► From the Spokesman-Review — Weekend set to break temperature records — Spokane residents should expect the extraordinary recent heat surge to continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. MORE extreme heat coverage in the Seattle Times, Tri-City Herald, and Yakima Herald. The Stand (July...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Deputies search for driver who pinned person against garage in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Deputies are searching for a suspect after they say he drove through a backyard party in Everett, crashed into a garage and pinned a person between the car and garage. Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at a home in the 9700 block of 27th...
989kbay.com
Child dies at Whatcom Falls Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A child who was reported missing was found dead at Bellingham’s Whatcom Falls Park Friday. Deputy Police Chief Don Almer says the child was not swimming or jumping off anything but was apparently splashing in shallow water before they were reported missing. Police and EMS...
Man injured in downtown Everett shooting
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot multiple times in Everett early Saturday morning. Just before 4:45 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots near the intersection of Colby Avenue and 25th Street, according to the Everett Police Department. Upon arriving at the scene,...
Unanswered calls to USPS, undelivered mail and ballots concern WA residents
Citizens in Whatcom, Snohomish, and Island counties haven’t been receiving their mail. Here’s what to know and what’s being done.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did you feel this small earthquake that struck near Bellingham in the San Juan Islands?
The quake reportedly struck shortly before noon on Sunday.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Homeland Special Agent leads local fentanyl drug bust, looks for long-term solutions
Earlier this month, the King County Council declared a fentanyl crisis as annual deaths are increasing. With the declaration in effect, agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have been working to seize pills making their way to the region, Robert Hammer, a Homeland Security Special Agent in Puget Sound, told The Dori Monson Show.
Man fatally stabbed with sword in Concrete
A man was fatally stabbed with a sword by another person in Concrete on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. At around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 46000 block of Washington Street. The 911 caller said a 52-year-old...
myeverettnews.com
Man Hospitalized After Early Morning Shooting In Downtown Everett
Everett Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Everett. Everett Police Acting Public Information Officer Ora Hamel told MyEverettNews.com calls came into Sno911 about 4:42 AM of multiple shots fired in the area of 25th and Colby. Officers arriving in that area were flagged down by a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman shot by Everett homeowner after trying to break into house
A woman was shot by a homeowner in Everett after trying to break into his home, according to Everett police. At around 9 a.m. on Friday, Everett police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Baker Avenue. Arriving officers found a woman in her 60s...
Two Bellingham stores holding closing sales, a new artisan market planned for holidays
Also, a Halloween seasonal store is coming back to Bellingham.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: All lanes of southbound I-5 closed in Skagit County
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Commuters were advised to use alternate routes after all lanes of southbound I-5 at Anderson Road in Mount Vernon were closed following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian about 5am on Wednesday, July 27th. As of 6:30am, officials with Washington Department of Transportation reported there...
Skagit Breaking
Concrete, WA Man Murdered With Sword, Suspect Arrested
Concrete, WA – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Weapons Offense in the 46000 block of Washington Street in Concrete around 5:51 a.m. on July 28th, 2022. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-1-1 caller alerted dispatchers that a 52-year-old male had been stabbed with a sword by another male. Firefighters, Paramedics and emergency personal responded and transported the male to Skagit Valley Medical Center in Mount Vernon, where he died from his injuries.
Comments / 0