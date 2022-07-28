Man Utd back to winning ways in with 4-1 win over Wrexham as Eriksen scores free-kick and Martinez starts

LISANDRO MARTINEZ started and Christian Eriksen scored a free-kick as Manchester United beat Wrexham on Wednesday.

The behind-closed-doors friendly against the National Conference outfit took place at United's Carrington training ground and ended in a 4-1 win for Erik ten Hag's side.

Christian Eriksen scored a free-kick on his unofficial debut for Man Utd Credit: Getty

Lisandro Martinez also started the game for the Red Devils Credit: Getty

Martinez made his unofficial Red Devils debut following his £55million arrival from Ajax.

And Eriksen, 30, got off to a stunning start to life at United after joining on a free transfer after leaving Brentford.

The Great Dane bagged a trademark free-kick to celebrate signing a three-year contract at Old Trafford.

His strike came in the first half - but Wrexham defender Aaron Hayden soon equalised.

And he even allegedly pulled off Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'SIUUU' celebration as the wantaway Portuguese legend watched on from the sidelines.

That resulted in the sides going in level at the break, but United’s superiority began to show through after half time.

Youngster Alejandro Garnacho put them back into the lead.

Amad Diallo, who spent last season on loan at Rangers, got a third.

Then Alex Telles added another strike to stretch their advantage.

United now have just 10 days to go until they kick off the Premier League campaign with a home game against Brighton on August 7.