Senior Centers Searching For Workers

wisr680.com
No Location Change For Conservation District
Butler County’s Conservation District will be remaining in the same location for the next 20 years. The group entered into a long-term lease agreement with the Bantam Commons earlier this week. A total of $200,000 will be paid upfront for the lease. County commissioners say that money was put...
butlerradio.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Climb
Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have continued to increase at Butler Memorial Hospital over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 18 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two of those in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients...
wisr680.com
County Applying For Election Integrity Grant
Butler County is taking steps to apply for an election integrity grant. The funding is offered through the state as part of this year’s budget. County officials say they could be awarded as much as $696,000 through the grant, which can be used to help pay for things like printing costs, poll worker training, and paying election workers.
Residents warned not to threaten Lawrence County employees/departments
NEW CASTLE – The ongoing anger over false reports of problems with the 2020 election has led some people to take their frustrations out on county officials. Lawrence County Elections Director Tim Germani said recently he has seen an increase in the amount of hate mail sent to his office. He said one letter...
erienewsnow.com
Cochranton Community Fair Underway this Week
If you are looking for some summer fair fun, Crawford County is the place to be. The 93rd edition of the Cochranton Community Fair is in full swing. This week, there will be lots of animals, food and events like a woodsman contest and cornhole tournament. There will be music...
ellwoodcity.org
PHOTO: Final 2022 Beautification Award Presented
The 6th and final winner of the 2022 Mayor Beautification Awards was awarded to Heidi Schanno of 803 Jefferson Avenue, Ellwood City. Mayor Court presented them with a yard sign to display and a gift certificate from a local restaurant. “A lot of hard work goes into these award winning...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
wisr680.com
Saxonburg Native Outlines School Shooting In New Book
A Saxonburg native and longtime educator is returning to his hometown tomorrow to discuss a new book. Dr. Jeffrey Neal is a 1981 Knoch graduate who has been in the education industry for the last 34 years in Florida. His book is “What A Long Strange It’s Been” was recently...
wtae.com
Western Pennsylvania fire departments issue warning about online scam
Several fire companies in the Western Pennsylvania area are warning about what they're calling an online scam. People have been receiving text messages advertising fire department T-shirts for sale. The problem is the departments aren't selling T-shirts. "We put the message out through our public information office that this is...
Area Director of Company Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of wire fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The two-count Indictment named Deane Petzel, 55, currently detained at FPC Alderson in Alderson, WV 24910, as the sole...
explore venango
Fundraiser Organized for Sandycreek Twp. Woman Killed in Storm
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized to assist the family of an area woman who was killed last week when a tree fell on her trailer during a storm in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. A GoFundMe memorial fundraiser was created for the family of 28-year-old...
Citizens replacing half its Giant Eagle in-store branches with virtual assistant kiosks
PITTSBURGH — Attention, multitaskers. If your trips to Giant Eagle involve banking at the in-store Citizens branch along with picking up a loaf of bread and a bunch of bananas, your routine is about to change. And it has been standard practice for some local shoppers for more than 30 years.
wisr680.com
Accident Injures Riders During Charity Event
Multiple people were taken to hospitals over the weekend after an accident during the Ride for the Cure event. Reports indicate that eight people were injured, with four of the individuals being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals. The other four were taken by ambulance. Officials say that riders were navigating a...
wtae.com
Biker reflects on 'chain reaction' motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A chain-reaction crash seriously injured several motorcyclists on a charity ride in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, on Saturday. Sunday, a biker who was on the ride shared his perspective of what happened after realizing the group following him had fallen behind. The charity ride, “Riding...
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Grand Old Family Estate Goes on the Market in Ben Avon
Occasionally, a grand old house defies the odds and retains its original glory. Such is the case with 7190 Brighton Road in Ben Avon, a home that only has changed hands once since it was built more than 100 years ago. Owned for 64 years of those years by the...
erienewsnow.com
Candice Caffas Prayer Vigil Wednesday
Large scale search efforts have come to a halt in the search for 34 year old Candice Caffas, but volunteers have continued their own organized efforts. Candice has special needs, and was reported missing by her mother earlier this month. She was known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs and purple and blue sneakers.
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry ends plans with Breakneck authority, citing sale concerns
CRANBERRY TWP — A planned inter-municipal connection between the Breakneck Creek Regional Authority and the township’s sewer system that would have resulted in the taking of land through eminent domain is now off the table. At a meeting Thursday night, the Cranberry Township supervisors unanimously voted to terminate...
wisr680.com
Investigation Continues Into Well Pad Theft
Authorities are continuing to investigate a theft that recently occurred at a well pad in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, troopers were called to a well pad on Baird Road in Mahoning Township early Saturday morning for a theft of batteries from the site. It was not immediately known how the suspect or suspects gained access to the site or the batteries.
