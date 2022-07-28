Ga. woman paralyzed after chiropractor visit hoping for fresh start in Atlanta

www.wtvy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
'Music Midtown' Festival Cancels Event Amid Georgia Gun Ruling
State law prevents some entities from banning firearms on public land, presenting potential headaches for music festivals, which traditionally do so for safety.
Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival Forced to Cancel Due to Gun Laws in Georgia
Georgia gun laws are the culprit behind this year’s Music Midtown cancellation. The annual festival, starting in 1994, takes place in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. This year’s event was slated to take place in September before Live Nation announced early this morning that they were forced to cancel the 2-day event.
Large bear sighted near North Georgia, officials say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
CBS 46
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
wuga.org
The Health Report: COVID-19 - Omicron BA.5 Variant
This week on the Georgia Health Report, in a follow-up to the previous episode of the show, which emphasized the danger and transmissibility of the Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News take a surprisingly personal look at what it’s like to have the coronavirus, and whether it’s really possible to avoid infection.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy selling lemonade to pay for medical bills
Less than a year after his mother died, 11-year-old Teddy Counihan was hit by a car while riding his bike around his neighborhood. His family can't afford to pay for his hospital bills, so the Georgia boy is spending his Sundays serving up lemonade to raise money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
townandtourist.com
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
Tractor-trailer splits in half on I-285 near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer split in half during the morning rush hour on Monday causing major delays as crews worked to remove it. It happened on Interstate 285 westbound just past Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Only one far left lane was open and the delays extended beyond I-85 and impacted...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
wgxa.tv
Miss Georgia 2022 gets emotional at her homecoming celebration
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and the city of Warner Robins invited residents to join a homecoming celebration today to welcome back the newly crowned Miss Georgia, Kelsey Hollis. With a wave of emotion as she took the stage for her speech, Hollis says words and conversations stick with her. She explains how when competing in a pageant in Tennessee, a parent acclaimed Hollis for her performance; however, being unable to remember her name, the parent called her "that black girl." These words stuck with Hollis throughout the last year, ultimately helping her realize her true potential.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Daily South
Georgia Nurse Adopts Dog Left Behind After Death of Elderly Patient
A Georgia nurse recently went above and beyond for a patient and her beloved dog. Kimberly Still, a nurse at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, told WSBTV that she felt an instant bond with the elderly patient. "I could have never guessed the connection that you develop with some people...
WYFF4.com
Georgia professor shoots, kills college freshman while she sat in car, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A university instructor in Georgia has been charged with killing an 18-year-old student who was fatally shot while sitting in her car, according to the Carrollton Police Department. Police said in a news release that Richard Sigman, 47, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in...
Island slave descendants settle Georgia discrimination suit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An enclave of slave descendants on the Georgia coast have settled a federal lawsuit that claimed a lack of government services was eroding their island community, one of the few remaining Gullah-Geechee settlements on the Southeast U.S. coast. The agreement states residents of the tiny...
CBS 46
Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
Sinkhole opens up in the middle of Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Residents of one Atlanta neighborhood now have an obstacle to maneuver around as they drive down the road. A large sinkhole opened up Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Ira St. and Gardner St. in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City...
How many people in Georgia have won Mega Millions jackpots?
ATLANTA — More than $1.2 billion is up for grabs in Friday night’s historic Mega Millions drawing. The new total released at noon is the second highest jackpot in Mega Millions history. You can watch the LIVE Mega Millions drawing every Tuesday and Friday night RIGHT HERE on...
Delta to offer 2 new direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines will soon offer two new, never-before-operated direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Passengers will be able to add these nonstop flights to their bucket lists: Atlanta to Cape Town, South Africa, beginning Dec. 17 and Atlanta to Tel Aviv, Israel, starting next May, according to a release from Delta.
Comments / 3