ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Meta to keep facing Apple privacy pinch, TikTok heat for now

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvwND_0gw4c5ZY00

July 28 (Reuters) - Stiff competition from TikTok and Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) privacy changes will remain a cause for concern for Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) in the near term, Wall Street analysts said.

At least 16 brokerages cut their price targets on Meta after the company reported its first-ever quarterly revenue drop on Wednesday, highlighting challenges faced by U.S. companies from a stronger dollar and worries of an impending recession. read more

Shares of the company were down about 6% at $159.8, setting the Whatsapp owner on course to lose roughly $30 billion in market value for the day.

Last year, Meta's valuation hit the trillion-dollar mark and ended the year at more than $900 billion.

Apple upended the digital ad industry when it introduced new iPhone privacy controls last year that made it harder for companies such as Meta and Snap Inc (SNAP.N) to target and measure ads on their apps.

That, coupled with TikTok's aggressive growth, is worsening recessionary fears, according to analysts.

"Tough comps, macro and FX are certainly part of the near-term story, but TikTok competition and Apple iOS changes will both have a bigger impact than expected in 2022," J.P. Morgan analysts said.

Reels, a short video product that Meta is increasingly inserting into users' feeds to compete with TikTok, cannibalizes more profitable content and will be a headwind in the short term before eventually boosting income, company executives said. read more

Many analysts also expect Meta could return to stronger growth in 2023, but noted that the sputtering start to its metaverse dream, as regulators clamp down on big tech firms, would set back its innovation plans.

Also weighing on Meta's shares was the U.S. Federal Trade Commission seeking a court order to block the company from buying virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited. read more

Reporting by Eva Mathews and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

SteveSandersSharkHunter
4d ago

It’s working! I don’t share my info with any “Meta” Zuckerberg company. He took your private info and sold it and made that a company. Millions are scammed on his platforms. He’s no different than Jen Shaw! Just another grifter.

Reply
7
Donna Joseph-Barford
4d ago

Easy solution is to Delete Meta and live your life. No Facebook for 3 wonderful years.

Reply
6
Related
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Big Tech#Apple Inc#Meta Platforms Inc#Fx
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

520K+
Followers
346K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy