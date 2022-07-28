maysville-online.com
Ledger Independent
Champlain College announces graduate
Champlain College is pleased to announce that Randi Jonas of West Union, Ohio recently graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester. Jonas was one of 587 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Jonas completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Care Administration.
WKYT 27
Many ARH employees lost everything in flood, some unaccounted for
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare said 61 employees in southeast Kentucky have lost everything, many including their homes. They also say 30 employees are unaccounted for. They’re hoping this is just because communication is down and they can’t get in touch. ARH is...
Ledger Independent
MFD holding firefighter challenge at Germantown Fair
The Maysville Fire Department has put together a firefighter challenge which will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Germantown Fair. Firefighter/EMT Casey Appleman said they are holding the challenge for only one night and sign-up starts at 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 and is free to enter. “The...
ashlandbeacon.com
Tri-State Exotic Pet Expo Comes to Boyd County
Inquiring minds want to know, what’s an exotic pet expo? We have the answers for you. It's a huge traveling pet show. The animals are for sale directly from the breeders that raise them. They offer hard-to-find feed and supplies, for exotic animals. We spoke with Shawn Alexander the owner of Tri-state Exotic Pet Expo, regarding the upcoming event at the Boyd County Convention Center on the first weekend in August. Saturday, August 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m you can attend this free event. Alexander is excited about the upcoming event and anticipates a good turnout, this will be the first time that the Tri-state Exotic Pet Expo has been hosted in Boyd County.
Ledger Independent
Mason County District Court
Robert Victor Daniels, 41, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear notify DOT. Joshua Henderson, 26, fugitive, dismissed. Shiane Layne Henderson, 26, no/expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure...
ashlandbeacon.com
Raceland Race Days This Weekend: Head to Greenup August 4-6 for Food, Concerts and More
Raceland Race Days has a rich history in Greenup County. Race Days is an annual festival that is held the first weekend in August, to remember the history of the old racetrack in Raceland. Race Days has been going strong for 35 years now. The fun begins on Thursday, August 4 and ends on the evening of Saturday, August 6.
Water rescues in eastern Kentucky set to enter day 3 after flooding
Water rescues continued in eastern Kentucky Friday, as the death toll rose to 19. For the second day in a row, crews from the Lexington Fire Department were on the scene in Lost Creek, Kentucky.
Ledger Independent
Mason County Property Transfers
Watson Development LLC to Brian J. Teter and Gina Lynn Tirey Teter, 2173 Buckingham Square Lot Nine, $142,230. Watson Development LLC to Ava S. Grigson, 2175 Buckingham Square Lot 10, $136,525. Paul M. Wallingford and Becky A. Wallingford to Ben Breslin, 416 East Second Street, $20,000. Amy Huber to Amy...
thelevisalazer.com
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR MURDER IN DEADLY SHOOTING IN BATH COUNTY
JULY 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. DEADLY TRIO? (PHOTOS FROM LEFT TO RIGHT): MICHAEL S.WALKER, 32, BRITTANY E. REED, 30, & CHRISTOPHER “ROOSTER” TURNER, 42; ALL THREE INDIVIDUALS OF WHOM WERE ARRESTED FOR MURDER, IN CONNECTION TO A DEADLY SHOOTING MID-MONDAY MORNING IN BATH COUNTY.
How you can help eastern Kentucky pets in need
All Dogs Come From Heaven rescue in Amelia is collecting donations of dog food, leashes, bowls, collars and flea and tick medication for pets without a home after severe flooding in eastern Kentucky.
linknky.com
Deer illegally killed in Ft. Mitchell to be displayed at city building
A deer killed illegally in Fort Mitchell will be displayed in the city building. In a news release, the city said that it hopes to educate the public about “the importance of animal conservation.”. In November of 2020, a Union man was charged criminally after killing the deer illegally...
Ledger Independent
Czech Republic native’s love of horses and cheese is a winning combination
EWING — Prague’s rich history, Gothic cathedrals and medieval squares are a far cry from Kentucky’s rolling, wooded hills and small-town living, but after 22 years in the U.S., Ewing is where Noemi LaBlanc has put down roots. “It’s beautiful here and the people are friendly,” LaBlanc...
spectrumnews1.com
Local chocolate shop expanding for first time in 50 years
CINCINNATI — It’s a Cincinnati tradition that goes back four generations: Getting a scoop of ice cream or a chocolate from Aglamesis Brothers. For the first time in 50 years, the family-owned company is growing. What You Need To Know. Aglamesis Bros has been a Cincinnati staple since...
SEVERE WEATHER WARNING for parts of Tri-State
A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the following locations in the Tri-State area: Boyd County, Kentucky Southeastern Lawrence County, Ohio West Central Cabell County, West Virginia Northwestern Wayne County, West Virginia This warning will remain in effect until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Heavy rain will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban […]
wnewsj.com
OVI checkpoint results from Friday evening
HILLSBORO – The Ohio State Highway Patrol — with assistance from the Hillsboro Police Department, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation — conducted an OVI checkpoint on US 62 from 7-9 p.m. Friday. A total of 720 vehicles were checked with...
Fox 19
West Side girl, 9, shares warning about chlorine poisoning after pool incident
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized last week after opening the lid to a tub of chlorine pool tablets. Delhi Fire and EMS crews rushed Molly White, of Delhi, to Cincinnati Children’s with respiratory distress. Doctors told White’s parents the situation would have been much worse had she not gotten immediate treatment.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Serious ATV Crash in North Pike County
Pike County – A serious two-vehicle crash has occurred around Peebles Ohio. According to early reports the crash involved an ATV and another vehicle, one person suffered a major head wound and is unresponsive. It is unknown if they are breathing at this time. Update: Medflight has been called...
linknky.com
Half of this before-and-after Ludlow home is finished; check out the inside
A double house in Ludlow is completely remodeled on one side, but the other side remains untouched. It gives those who see the house a real-time before-and-after look. The home was built in the 1800s, when Ludlow resident Michael Burns wanted a place for his twins to live that would allow them to be together but also have their own space.
