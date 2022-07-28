ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Rocket Mortgage Classic Kicking Off In Detroit June 28

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48npqn_0gw4YLg500

(CBS DETROIT) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic is kicking off Thursday at the Detroit Golf Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1owK_0gw4YLg500

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 27: Harry Higgs of the United States hits an approach shot on the eighth hole during the pro-am prior to the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on July 27, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Top golfers will be present, including Cam Davis, who returns as the defending champion. It is the fourth year the golf club is hosting the event.

The tournament starts at 6:45 a.m., July 28, and wraps up on Sunday.

Here is a schedule of events:

Thursday, July 28

  • Rocket Mortgage Classic – First Round
  • Play starts on 1st and 10th tee

Friday, July 29

  • Rocket Mortgage Classic – Second Round
  • Play starts on 1st and 10th tee

Saturday, July 30

  • Rocket Mortgage Classic – Third Round
  • Play starts on 1st tee

Sunday, July 31

  • Rocket Mortgage Classic – Final Round
  • Trophy Presentation for the Rocket Mortgage Classic on 18th Green following play

Click here for more information on the tournament.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#The Detroit Golf Club#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy