Rocket Mortgage Classic Kicking Off In Detroit June 28

(CBS DETROIT) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic is kicking off Thursday at the Detroit Golf Club.

Top golfers will be present, including Cam Davis, who returns as the defending champion. It is the fourth year the golf club is hosting the event.

The tournament starts at 6:45 a.m., July 28, and wraps up on Sunday.

Here is a schedule of events:

Thursday, July 28

Rocket Mortgage Classic – First Round

Play starts on 1st and 10th tee

Friday, July 29

Rocket Mortgage Classic – Second Round

Play starts on 1st and 10th tee

Saturday, July 30

Rocket Mortgage Classic – Third Round

Play starts on 1st tee

Sunday, July 31

Rocket Mortgage Classic – Final Round

Trophy Presentation for the Rocket Mortgage Classic on 18th Green following play

