Miami, FL

Miami Weather: hot & humid, rain chance increases Friday

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

Miami Weather 7/28/2022 6AM 01:42

MIAMI - Another hazy, hot, and humid day ahead with highs soaring to the low 90s in the afternoon. It will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in high humidity.

The air quality is moderate due to the Saharan dust. South Florida residents with respiratory conditions should limit outdoor activities when possible. There is also a high risk of heat exhaustion due to the sizzling heat. Hydration is key throughout the day to avoid heat illness.

Thursday is the final day of lobster mini-season and although there are no advisories for boaters, there is a moderate chop on the bays with 2 to 3-foot seas. Winds will be out of the east at 10 to 15 knots. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and swimming is not advised.

A look ahead CBS News Miami

The Saharan Dust that is keeping our rain chance low will lift northwestward on Friday allowing moisture associated with a disturbance to move in. Scattered showers and some storms will be possible. Highs will remain seasonable near 90 degrees.

This weekend, expect spotty storms on Saturday and Sunday but it will not be a washout. Highs will climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. The breeze will build out of the east at 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts could be as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour. The breezy conditions will likely lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions.

Another plume of Saharan dust arrives early next week.

