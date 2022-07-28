CHIPS Act passes Senate vote, after $52B became $280B to fund scientific research too

9to5mac.com
AceBaker
23h ago
So we are giving our tax dollars to private businesses to build factories and make chips that they will charge taxpayers to obtain. Unfair taxation was the cause of the American revolution!
Reply
4
Debra Newton
2d ago
You bet, let’s just keep saddling the citizens with more and more debt. After all, it’s not politicians money being spent.
Reply(2)
6
Related
POLITICO
ABC News
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
POLITICO
americanmilitarynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Comments / 6