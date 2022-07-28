ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

CHIPS Act passes Senate vote, after $52B became $280B to fund scientific research too

By Ben Lovejoy
9to5Mac
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
9to5mac.com

Comments / 6

AceBaker
23h ago

So we are giving our tax dollars to private businesses to build factories and make chips that they will charge taxpayers to obtain. Unfair taxation was the cause of the American revolution!

Reply
4
Debra Newton
2d ago

You bet, let’s just keep saddling the citizens with more and more debt. After all, it’s not politicians money being spent.

Reply(2)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Scientific Research#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House#Tsmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy