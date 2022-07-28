ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

5-star PF Xavier Booker reportedly only focused on Michigan State with 'decision coming soon'

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
Robert Scheer/IndyStar

There is some more good news for the Spartans on the recruiting front involving elite 5-star power forward Xavier Booker.

Booker is reportedly “laser-focused” on just one school at this point, and that school is Michigan State. Jamie Shaw of On3 reported this major news on Wednesday, with Shaw adding that a decision is coming soon from Booker as well.

Booker ranks as the No. 3 player overall in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class. He’s also listed as the No. 1 power forward and No. 1 player from Indiana.

Shaw gives Michigan State an 85 percent chance to land a commitment from Booker, with Notre Dame the next closest team at 7 percent. Read more from Shaw on Booker’s recruitment by clicking on the tweet below:

