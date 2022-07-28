Do You Know This Beloved Montana Icon And His Amazing Journey?

Even though shows like Yellowstone show off what Montana looks like and what it can be like living here, there are more examples of TV shows butchering our state. One of my dad's favorite shows is The Big Bang Theory, and even though it's not my cup of tea, I see the appeal. I bring it up because, in one of their episodes, they feature Bozeman, Montana. I was intrigued, so I did some digging and found the episode.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO