Cyber Monday Garmin deals 2022: offers still on

By Cat Ellis
 6 days ago

Cyber Monday and Black Friday are now a fading memory, but there's still a chance to get a great deal on Garmin tech. Many retailers have decided to keep their sales running throughout this week, while others have even launched new deals that weren't available on Black Friday itself.

Here we've rounded up all the best deals on Garmin tech still available, though bear in mind that some of them might return to full price during the day.

We've seen great deals on Garmin's whole range of devices throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, but watches have proved particularly hot. Garmin released a lot of watches in 2022, so many stores seem to be clearing stock of older models during the Cyber Monday sales. Cyclists are well catered for as well, with deals on lights, radars, and Varia cycling computers. Car and camper sat-nav units are getting discounts as well, so we've trawled through all the biggest stores to find the best prices.

We're rounding up this year's best Cyber Monday camping deals , Cyber Monday hiking deals , and Cyber Monday fishing deals too, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

These are the best deals on Garmin devices still available after Cyber Monday has come to a close. Interestingly almost all of Amazon's deals still appear to be live at the time of writing, but that may well change later in the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxYM3_0gw4KTqt00

Garmin Enduro: $899.99 $499.95 at Amazon
Save $400.04 This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Garmin Enduro, and is one of the most exciting Black Friday deals so far. It delivers incredible battery life with advanced fitness tracking tools, essentially giving you the best features of a Garmin Instinct combined with the sports tracking chops of a Fenix. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBWwG_0gw4KTqt00

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar: $899.99 $520.44 at Amazon
Save $379.55 This powerhouse of a GPS watch is going cheaper than ever in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. It's packed with all the fitness tracking tools you need to take your training to the next level, and offers excellent battery life thanks to its solar glass and huge battery. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30HRlN_0gw4KTqt00

Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire: $749.99 $470.03 at Amazon
Save $279.96 This feature-packed Garmin multi-sports watch is down to its lowest ever price at Amazon for Cyber Monday. Recent firmware updates have brought it into line with Garmin's current devices, and if you don't want a touchscreen it's an excellent option. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGv71_0gw4KTqt00

Garmin Forerunner 735XT: $349.99 $126.21 at Amazon
Save $223.78 There's a huge saving on this premium GPS watch for Cyber Monday. It's a feature-packed device with advanced training tools, and ideal for beginners and intermediate level athletes alike. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WuaY_0gw4KTqt00

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $349.99 $196.72 at Amazon
Save $153.27 This mid-level sports watch has dropped in price substantially since the launch of the FR 255 earlier this year, and has finally fallen below the $200 mark in the Cyber Monday sale. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlHWy_0gw4KTqt00

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): $899.99 $799.99 at Amazon
Save $100 This is the first major discount we've seen on the awesome Garmin Epix (Gen 2), and although the watch still isn't what we'd call cheap. it's still exciting. Not sure what the Epix is? Think Fenix 7 with an AMOLED screen. Trust us, it's nice. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uayhS_0gw4KTqt00

Garmin Instinct: $249.99 $159.13 at Amazon
Save $90.86 This isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen for the original Garmin Instinct, but it's still a huge saving on the regular price. This is a super tough watch that's great for hiking, camping, and trail running. View Deal

US other Garmin device deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13S3WH_0gw4KTqt00

Garmin Drivesmart 6: $239.99 $169.88 at Amazon
Save $70.11 This isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen for this touchscreen sat-nav, but it's very close (it usually sells for around $190 on Amazon). Our favorite feature is the pre-programmed directory of National Parks to help you find your next adventure. View Deal

UK Garmin watch deals

These are the best Cyber Monday Garmin deals still available. Some retailers are planning to continue their sales all week, but others might end their deals at any time, so these offers may not last long.

Garmin Enduro: £649.99 £329.99 at Wiggle
Save £320 This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Garmin Enduro in the UK. This watch delivers incredible battery life with advanced fitness tracking tools, essentially giving you the best features of a Garmin Instinct combined with the sports tracking chops of a Fenix. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHx1O_0gw4KTqt00

Garmin Foreunner 955: £480 £429 at Sigma Sports
Save £51 The Forerunner 955 is our current top-rated Garmin watch - a huge upgrade on its predecessor with new training tools and a handy touchscreen. This is the first significant discount we've seen since it launched earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCu9Z_0gw4KTqt00

Garmin Forerunner 55: £179.99 £129.49 at Amazon
Save £50.50 This is a nice saving on a top-quality entry-level running watch. We'd recommend the Forerunner 55 to anyone who's starting to get serious about running and preparing for their first event. It's particularly impressive at this price, and would make a great Christmas gift. View Deal

UK Garmin cycling tech deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xcPSU_0gw4KTqt00

Garmin Tacx Flux 2 Direct Drive Smart Trainer: £699.99 £489.99 at Wiggle
Save £210 Great for indoor training to keep your fitness up during the colder months, this smart trainer syncs with your phone or tablet to give you real time power and heart rate stats, or virtual rides with Zwift. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRP4q_0gw4KTqt00

Garmin Varia RTL515: £169.99 £124.99 at Wiggle
Save £45 Wiggle has lots of fantastic Cyber Monday deals on cycling tech, including 24% off this smart radar and tail light, which warns you about vehicles approaching from behind. Particularly timely during the winter months. View Deal

