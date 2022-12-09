ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advnture

Black Friday Garmin deals 2023: what to expect

By Cat Ellis
Advnture
Advnture
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxQSL_0gw4KTqt00

We're expecting some great Black Friday Garmin deals in 2023, with big discounts on watches, sat-navs, cycle computers, and satellite communicators. Garmin released a huge array of devices in 2022, and this might be the first time watches like the Instinct Crossover and Enduro 2 are available for a serious discount.

Black Friday 2023 takes place on 24 November (the day after Thanksgiving in the US), but the sales are starting earlier every year, and we're not expecting any of the big stores to wait until the day itself to start cutting prices. In 2022, Amazon launched its Black Friday sale over a week early with prices that remained largely the same through to Cyber Monday, and Garmin itself ran a holiday sale that ran right through the Black Friday period to Christmas.

November is a long way off though, so if you can't wait that long, we've rounded up today's best deals on a range of Garmin devices right here.

We'll be rounding up this year's best Black Friday camping deals , Black Friday hiking deals , and Black Friday fishing deals too, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Quick links

UK deals

Today's best Garmin deals

If you can't wait until Black Friday 2023, we've rounded up the best offers on a wide range of Garmin devices available today. There might even be some deals right now that beat Black Friday sale prices.

Q&A

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a global sales event, when retailers around the world cut the prices of a wide array of goods. It takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday 2023 takes place on Friday 24 November, which is the day after Thanksgiving. However, many stores start their sales in advance, so you don't have to wait until the day itself to grab a great deal on a Garmin device.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place on 27 November 2023, which is the Monday after Black Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy

Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
Engadget

Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
ZDNet

26 best security camera deals for the holidays: Arlo, Google, and more on sale

As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my puppy while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my little dude sleeping on his favorite bed via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription.
ZDNet

20 iPad deals happening right now: Save $400 on an iPad Pro

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. During this time, you can find sales on all things tech, including from big-name brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals on different iPad generations, the iPad...
ZDNet

Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone

The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
Advnture

Advnture

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy