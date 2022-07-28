ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett Took The Cutest Pictures At The “HSMTMTS” Season 3 Premiere And Fans Are Absolutely Losing It

By Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCAxx_0gw4EZn900

Last night, the cast of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stepped out for its long-anticipated Season 3 premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1quWv0_0gw4EZn900
David Livingston / FilmMagic

And it's safe to say that one duo in particular undoubtedly stole the show: Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXLOA_0gw4EZn900
David Livingston / FilmMagic

The costars surprised fans as they shared a super-cute reunion on the red carpet, roughly two years after their now-infamous spat began to play out in the public eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IH0CO_0gw4EZn900
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

If you needed a refresher, Olivia and Josh first met on the set of HSMTMTS — in which they played love interests Nini and Ricky — in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQkrj_0gw4EZn900
Disney +

And before long, their onscreen romance appeared to make its way offscreen too, with the pair sparking dating rumors back in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05I9nL_0gw4EZn900
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

While neither Olivia nor Josh have ever confirmed their romance, fans had speculated that they were together because of their frequent past appearances on each other’s social media and the adorable love song they cowrote together, titled “ Just for a Moment ” — not to mention their HSMTMTS performances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dg7Dm_0gw4EZn900
Jenny Anderson / Getty Images for Elsie Fest

But breakup rumors between the pair began to surface that summer, when Olivia posted a pointed TikTok about “ failed relationships ” before being decked out in a “Dump Him” T-shirt — around the time that Joshua was spotted on an apparent lunch date with fellow young artist Sabrina Carpenter .

@livbedumb

and that’s on failed relationships

♬ All I Want by Olivia Rodrigo - Alyssa Elness ☻

And then, in January 2021, Olivia appeared to reference the apparent love triangle herself with the release of her smash hit single, “Drivers License.”

Instagram: @oliviarodrigo

The song, which charts a messy split with a mystery ex-lover, seemingly nods toward Sabrina and Josh with the lyrics : “And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22KZMJ_0gw4EZn900
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images For Paco Rabanne

Well, as “Drivers License” quickly catapulted to huge success — along with Olivia’s debut album Sour , which was released a few months later — Joshua found himself at the center of harsh scrutiny online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSne7_0gw4EZn900
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

But it wasn’t until December that Joshua — who’d put out an eyebrow-raising song called “Lie Lie Lie” shortly after “Drivers License” hit the charts — appeared to make reference to Olivia with the release of his EP titled Crisis / Secret / Set Me Free .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4ZeK_0gw4EZn900
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Perhaps most notably, Joshua appeared to accuse Olivia of sensationalizing their relationship drama for the press, singing : “You're messin' with my life as a career move,” before later adding, “Oh, I wish that I could open my eyes and the nightmare be over / But you sensationalize, keep fannin' the fire for the headlines.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJTBI_0gw4EZn900
Image Group La / Disney Channel via Getty Images

Months later, however, Joshua wound up admitting that he regretted rehashing the feud between himself and Olivia with the release of his EP, telling People that he found the week after to be “worse than the year combined.” “I got what I had to say off of my chest, but it brought all that stuff back up, and the healing isn't very linear,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01kQ5H_0gw4EZn900
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

A couple of months later, Joshua surprised fans as he claimed that Olivia hadn't conversed with him since "Drivers License" was released. “[Olivia] hasn't spoken to me since 'drivers license' came out,” he told GQ in May 2021, before later adding that he'd allegedly made attempts to speak with her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPSH7_0gw4EZn900
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for MRC

With all this in mind, it’s fair to say that Olivia and Josh have been through their fair share of drama — and right in front of their millions of followers to boot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTuGM_0gw4EZn900
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And so, fans were frankly overjoyed last night to see the two appear friendly as ever on the red carpet at the HSMTMTS Season 3 premiere .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L35pN_0gw4EZn900
David Livingston / FilmMagic

Olivia stunned in a gorgeous black two-piece, paired with chunky platform heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzF9P_0gw4EZn900
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

Meanwhile, Joshua rocked a satin black suit, complete with black painted nails to match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pf36X_0gw4EZn900
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

And the pair looked happier than ever as they spent much of their time posing together before all the cameras — which, unsurprisingly, sent fans into a frenzy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WmBzT_0gw4EZn900
David Livingston / FilmMagic

“joshua bassett and olivia rodrigo smiling and taking photos together was not on my 2022 bingo card,” one person tweeted.

joshua bassett and olivia rodrigo smiling and taking photos together was not on my 2022 bingo card

@nyxtiaa 03:12 AM - 28 Jul 2022

“never in a million fucking years would i have predicted an olivia rodrigo and joshua bassett pic together,” wrote another.

never in a million fucking years would i have predicted an olivia rodrigo and joshua bassett pic together

@madelynshandon 03:03 AM - 28 Jul 2022

Talk about a full circle moment!

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
HollywoodLife

Rod Stewart, 77, Poses For Rare Photo With 7 Of His 8 Kids, Ages 11 To 42

Rod Stewart, 77, had a memorable family get-together recently and there’s a great photo to prove it! The singer’s wife, Penny Lancaster, 51, took to Instagram to share the pic and it shows her and him posing with seven of Rod’s eight children. The group was standing outside in front of mountains with homes and a boat on the side as they had their arms around each other and smiled for the camera.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanning#Film Star#Disney#Filmmagic#The Red Carpet#Hsmtmts#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy