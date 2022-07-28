Emily Ratajkowski Fuels Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Cheating Rumors

MEGA

Adding fuel to the fire. Emily Ratajkowski seemed to all but confirm husband Sebastian Bear-McClard stepped out on her.

Although the supermodel has not officially addressed her apparent looming divorce from her estranged husband following claims the father of her child cheated, she has been "liking" tweets not only about the demise of their marriage but also Bear-McClard's alleged infidelity.

"can’t believe that little b**ch cheated on emrata," one person tweeted, garnering support from the brunette babe. "Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce," read another.

"emrata finally free from that man just proves that god is actually very real," a third declared.

OK! reported earlier this month that the Inamorata designer, 31, was leaving Bear-McClard after learning of his alleged affair. “Yeah, he cheated,” confirmed an insider after rumors of a split ran rampant following a sighting of Ratajkowski sans her wedding band. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

The former flames tied the knot in February 2018 in a courthouse ceremony two weeks after going public with their relationship and share 1-year-old son Sylvester .

It seems the final straw for Ratajkowski to end their union was when she discovered what she believed to be proof of the producer's infidelity.

“The decision to leave a marriage at any time is difficult — but equally, when you went through what she did, it was a relatively easy decision to make,” a source close to Ratajkowski exclusively told OK! . “She is a strong and fierce woman. She could not uncover the level of betrayal she did and allow a fractured marriage to continue."

And despite going through this trying time in the public eye, Ratajkowski is continuing to focus on the alleged exes' child. The When We Were Friends actress is "holding it together for their son and staying strong," another source shared, adding that she hasn't filed for divorce just yet.

The mother-of-one took to social media over the weekend to capture her dad smiling as he held her youngster , who was covered from head to toe in what appeared to be blue paint.

