A look at what this year's Festival at Sandpoint has to offer

By More by Dan Nailen
 5 days ago
Bonner County Daily Bee

Festival at Sandpoint celebrates 'ENCORE' poster, artist

Local photographer Woods Wheatcroft recently the 2022 fine art poster entitled “ENCORE” for the 2022 Festival at Sandpoint season. Upon selecting photo collage as the medium for his piece, Wheatcroft noted that photo collage, Polaroid, and instant photography remain a vital creative sidecar to the digital age as the motivation behind his selection.
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Hang on tight everyone, the heat wave is almost over in Spokane!

Dare I say, 98 degrees seems... cool? After the heat wave we have had this week, double-digits on Monday will feel like sweet relief, with even cooler temperatures on the way. Across WA the Excessive Heat Warning ends at 11 p.m. Monday. Sunday marks, hopefully, the last day of triple-digits in Spokane. However, Central Washington will continue to see numbers passing 100 degrees well into Tuesday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Friday heat smashes late July records

SPOKANE, Wash.– At around 2:oo p.m. on Friday, Spokane hit 100° for the second consecutive day. This tied the July 29 record high set in 2014. RELATED: Excessive heat continues through Sunday – Mark This is one of a few record highs in jeopardy around the Inland Northwest. Here are new or tied high-temperature records from Friday. Spokane: 102° Moses...
SPOKANE, WA
tornadopix.com

Seattle developer looking to build $40 million project in downtown Spokane

A real estate developer in Seattle is looking to build an estimated $40 million mixed-use residential development in downtown Spokane. Hybrid Architecture, of Seattle, has submitted a pre-development request with the city for a 125,000-square-foot, seven-story multi-family building in a parking lot between Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill and Best Western Plus City Center on Spokane Falls Boulevard.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Contention stirs over cooling tent at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there’s a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up. When the cooling center was put up,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

While you sleep: wildfire smoke will creep in overnight for a hot, hazy Monday – Kris

Going back to work Monday morning might sound pretty good if you’re heading to an air-conditioned office! After a high in the triple digits on Sunday, expect another uncomfortable night of sleep. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s overnight. Haze from regional wildfire smoke will increase overnight. Most of the smoke is coming from the Keremeos Creek Fire in British Columbia.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcycle fire inside business in Spokane Valley put out

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle caught on fire during repairs inside a business in Spokane Valley Monday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near East Sprague Avenue and University Road at 10:19 a.m. The business, along with adjacent businesses, were evacuated while crews responded to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished soon after the business evacuated.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Vandalism by fire at Blue Grass Park

Two early morning fires today at Bluegrass Park near Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene have been deemed arson by fire investigators. One fire was reported at 2:45 and the other was reported at 7:45, said a news release from Coeur d’Alene Fire. Coeur d’Alene Fire and...
nypressnews.com

WA must act to help struggling hospitals

Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
SEATTLE, WA

