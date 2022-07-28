NEWTech Prep Academy's Basics of Baking class offers enrichment opportunities for some, valuable career training for others

www.inlander.com
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
‘Makes no sense’: Future of cooling center at Camp Hope uncertain
SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday marks the final day, for now, in a long stretch of sweltering weather. The community has banded together to help each other out, and many have shifted those efforts towards helping those at Camp Hope, by putting up and operating a cooling center. It’s become...
nypressnews.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
KUOW
If Washington won't back middle housing, Spokane will: Today So Far
After a statewide middle housing proposal failed in Olympia, Spokane is going with its own plan. Researchers in Southern Oregon are uncovering a Northwest history that is not often told. PNW breaks hot weather records. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 1, 2022. Spokane...
Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest. Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well...
tornadopix.com
Seattle developer looking to build $40 million project in downtown Spokane
A real estate developer in Seattle is looking to build an estimated $40 million mixed-use residential development in downtown Spokane. Hybrid Architecture, of Seattle, has submitted a pre-development request with the city for a 125,000-square-foot, seven-story multi-family building in a parking lot between Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill and Best Western Plus City Center on Spokane Falls Boulevard.
3 free, fun Activities to do in Spokane
Outdoors in Washington StatePhoto by Dave Hoefler (Unsplash) Looking for some fun, free activities to enjoy in Spokane? Look no further! I've got a great list for you to enjoy.
‘We know people are suffering’: Local volunteers help people experiencing homelessness to battle heatwave
SPOKANE, Wash.– As the scorching heat wave continues this weekend, many people who are vulnerable to this extreme heat struggle to stay cool. Volunteers from a local church went to help those people battle the heat wave this weekend, providing water and food. “We know that it’s hot. We know people are suffering. It’s not a good thing,” said Bill...
inlander.com
As temps reach 104, Spokane orders WSDOT to remove cooling tent at state's largest homeless camp
On Wednesday, the Spokane Fire Marshal ordered the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to remove a cooling shelter at Camp Hope — a homeless encampment of more than 600 people that is located on WSDOT property near Interstate 90 in Spokane. As a heat wave sent Spokane temperatures...
+$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima
These locations in eastern and western Washington detail where lottery winners bought tickets but have yet to claim their cash.
FOX 28 Spokane
Contention stirs over cooling tent at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there’s a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up. When the cooling center was put up,...
Idaho Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Right now, Jon Taffer’s Bar Rescue is the buzz of the Treasure Valley. Earlier this month, we learned that the crew did Firehouse Sports Pub in Nampa. Since then, there have been a lot of loose lips on social media. We know they’ve also been to Corner Cafe Bar & Grille (now Country Barn Corner Cafe) in Horseshoe Bend, Strikers Lounge at Meridian Lanes and we’re pretty sure we know which bar they’ll be at this weekend. We won’t spoil that surprise until it also leaks on Facebook. The episodes are expected to air in September.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Law firm: Spokane can legally enforce homeless laws
(The Center Square) — Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said the proposal he and Councilor Michael Cathcart submitted to regulate urban camping is essentially “dead” after being “deferred indefinitely” by the majority. “It will not come up again unless they decide to revisit it,” he...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County COVID risk lowers to medium
Spokane County's COVID-19 risk has lowered to medium after remaining high for multiple weeks. Learn more about what this means for you and what the current numbers are on the SRHD website.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Schedule concealed carry license appointments online
COEUR d’ALENE — Beginning Aug. 1, Kootenai County residents can get appointments for concealed weapons licenses and fingerprint services through the QLess app. Idaho residents aged 18 and older don’t need a license in order to carry a lawfully-possessed firearm. But those who obtain an enhanced license can carry concealed in the many states that recognize licenses issued in Idaho.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Vandalism by fire at Blue Grass Park
Two early morning fires today at Bluegrass Park near Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene have been deemed arson by fire investigators. One fire was reported at 2:45 and the other was reported at 7:45, said a news release from Coeur d’Alene Fire. Coeur d’Alene Fire and...
Friday heat smashes late July records
SPOKANE, Wash.– At around 2:oo p.m. on Friday, Spokane hit 100° for the second consecutive day. This tied the July 29 record high set in 2014. RELATED: Excessive heat continues through Sunday – Mark This is one of a few record highs in jeopardy around the Inland Northwest. Here are new or tied high-temperature records from Friday. Spokane: 102° Moses...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane search and rescue volunteers locate body believed to be missing vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue volunteers located the body of a man believed to be 20-year-old Shaan P. Aujla. Aujla was reported missing after he left his residence with his puppy around 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 and did not return. Law enforcement sent out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult on Friday, and issued a second alert when his puppy was found in the area.
KHQ Right Now
Hang on tight everyone, the heat wave is almost over in Spokane!
Dare I say, 98 degrees seems... cool? After the heat wave we have had this week, double-digits on Monday will feel like sweet relief, with even cooler temperatures on the way. Across WA the Excessive Heat Warning ends at 11 p.m. Monday. Sunday marks, hopefully, the last day of triple-digits in Spokane. However, Central Washington will continue to see numbers passing 100 degrees well into Tuesday.
lynnwoodtoday.com
