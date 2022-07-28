England vs Germany – Women’s Euro 2022 final: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream free and team news for Wembley

ENGLAND women are on the verge of making history as they look to become the country's first team ever to win a European Championship.

The Lionesses will be in confident mood as they head to Wembley after thrashing Sweden in the semi-final.

England dismantled Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final Credit: EPA

Alexandra Popp fired Germany to the Women's Euro final Credit: PA

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby were enough to secure a huge win.

But they will take on who else but Germany, in their first ever appearance at the Wembley showpiece.

Alexandra Popp's double in the Germans' other semi final against France ensured that the iconic fixture will decide the fate of the European Championship trophy.

When is the Women's Euro 2022 final?

The showpiece event between England and Germany will take place on Sunday, July 31.

It is scheduled to kick off at 5pm UK time.

Wembley Stadium in London is the allocated arena for this huge showing and can hold a staggering 90,000 supporters.

This match will replace the Community Shield encounter between Liverpool and Man City which is now being played at the King Power Stadium.

Read More on Women's Euro

How can I watch the Women's Euro 2022 final?

The Women's Euro 2022 final will be broadcast LIVE for FREE on BBC One in the UK to valid TV licence holders.

for on in the UK to valid TV licence holders. Pre-match coverage will commence from 4pm UK time - one hour before kick-off.

- one hour before kick-off. Viewers also have the option to stream the ENTIRE action on the BBC iPlayer app or BBC Sport website.

Who will England play in the Women's Euro 2022 final?

A double from Alexandra Popp helped Germany to secure a gruelling semi-final win as they continue their chase for a staggering 9th European title.

Team news

Sub Alessia Russo's outstanding backheeled goal against Sweden will have tested Sarina Wiegman's faith in her starting XI, with the Man Utd forward putting pressure on Ellen White.

Keira Walsh went off at the end of the semi-final with cramp but is expected to be fit to start at Wembley.

Germany have no injury problems but Klara Buhl missed the semi-final with Covid.

She will need to produce a negative test to feature in the final.

Latest odds

To win in 90 minutes

England 7/5

Draw 11/5

Germany 19/10

To win Euro 2022

England 3/4

Germany 11/10

Odds from Betfair correct as of Thursday, July 29