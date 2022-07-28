Husband of Woman who was Arrested for Rape and Kidnapping of 12 Year Old Charged Also

www.sciotopost.com
Break-in suspect identified after leaving wallet at crime scene
KENOVA, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man is in jail after he allegedly broke into a business and left his wallet at the crime scene. West Virginia State Police (WVSP) said they responded to a breaking and entering complaint at a business near Kenova, Wayne County, on Sunday around 10:15 a.m. The owner told police that […]
sciotopost.com
Athens County – Man who Refused to Comply Arrested
Athens – A man was arrested after a family member flagged down the sheriff’s department after the man had made threats. According to the Athens police department the Athens County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a motorist who advised deputies that they were following a family member who was under the influence and had.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Pistol Whipped in Car
Chillicothe – A man was arrested after a fight occurred in a car where both people were injured involving a gun. According to the Chillicothe police department, a fight between two males occurred on 7/28 in to the area of Tiffin St. inside a car. According to the victim he and Koty Umphries, had been at a party at a girl’s house somewhere across town. They then left the residence in Umphries car when an argument between the two occurred. According to the Victim, Umphries pulled a gun and threatened him. Then fearing for his life, he hit the man. In retaliation Umphries supposedly hit the victim back with the gun, and both ended up with lacerations in the face and head. The victim exited the car and Umphries left the scene.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Heavy Police Presence in Pickaway County, SWAT Called
Pickaway – A man threatening suicide by cop was arrested in the area of Shepard road and Picway. Calls came in of a man threatening suicide by cop who had supposedly fired a gun in the area of Picaway and Shepard road. Law Enforcement reported that he flashed a gun when they arrived. Pickaway County requested SWAT from Columbus.
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – 6 Beers and 3 Loaded Guns Sends Man to Jail For OVI
Nelsonville – A man has been arrested in Nelsonville after drinking and driving with guns. According to the police 11:44AM Officers performed a vehicle stop on Franklin Ave. Additional Officers were requested to the scene for assistance. A Taurus handgun was taken off the male and seized for Officer safety. Two additional handguns were recovered from inside the vehicle. The driver admitted to drinking 6 beers, the most recent approximately 20 minutes prior. A valid and sober driver arrived on scene to take possession of the vehicle and K9.
WSAZ
Police: Man breaks into shop twice, steals tens of thousands in cash
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after troopers say a man called 911 saying someone rammed the gate to his shop in the 2500 block of Rt. 52 near Kenova. This happened Sunday around 10:15 a.m. Troopers found a rail buggy, that was inside the shop,...
Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
Husband of Portsmouth woman accused of raping juveniles also facing charges
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—The husband of a Portsmouth woman accused of raping juveniles is also facing charges. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that the three victims implicated Kimberly Mae Polachek‘s husband, 31-year-old Dusty A. Polachek in some of her crimes. Polachek was arrested at his apartment in Portsmouth, and he is charged with three counts […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drugs, and gun found in wrecked car of intruder killed by Pickaway Co. homeowner
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details have been released in the shooting death of an alleged intruder in Pickaway county. Earlier this week, deputies were dispatched to Thrailkill Road after a 9-1-1 caller said they had shot a possible intruder. Multiple units, including medics, responded to the scene, where they found 26-year-old Richard Taylor, Jr., dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville Police Save K9 and Parrot from Abandoned Feces Filled Home
Nelsonville – Police were called to an abandoned home by a concerned neighbor and police were shocked by what they found. According to police on 07/28/2022, 04:02AM Officers responded to Burr Oak Blvd for a report of an animal-related complaint. The caller reported hearing a dog whining coming from a vacant apartment. Neighboring tenants advised that they believed the previous tenant moved out approximately a week prior and abandoned the dog.
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested After Overdosing While Driving on US-23
Pickaway – A man was arrested after law enforcement found him overdosed in the middle of US-23 around 5 pm on Friday. According to early reports, a call came in around 5 pm for an erratic driver on US-23, calls came in that the driver was slumped over the wheel with the vehicle still rolling in the area of Taco Bell in Pickaway County.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search for missing Lucasville teen ends in tragedy
LUCASVILLE, Ohio — The search for a missing Scioto County teen ended in tragedy. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the body of 16-year-old Jeremy Sheppard, Jr. has been located. Tuesday afternoon, multiple rescue crews arrived in the area of the route 348 bridge in Lucasville to search...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of Wellston man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
WSAZ
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one man Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. on SR327 in Jackson County. The crash happened when a black Jeep Wrangler driven by Rogan Vickers, 19 of Wellston,...
Hilliard man ID’d in fatal home break-in shooting
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The man shot and killed by a homeowner during an alleged break-in last weekend has been identified. On Wednesday, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Richard S. Taylor Jr., 27, of Hilliard, was shot and killed when he allegedly broke into a home on the 10000 block of Thrailkill Road Sunday […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Law Enforcement Expand to Cover County for 2022 National Night Out
Pickaway – Pickaway county Law enforcement is teaming up with the Circleville Police department and local fire departments to spread 2022 National Night out to the corners of Pickaway County. Held on August 2, 2022, National Night to Shine is a community-building campaign that brings people together to celebrate...
Three girls missing from Fairfield County foster home
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three girls are missing from a foster home in Fairfield County. Princess Laday, 15, Shashya Laday, 14, and Onisty Deal, 15, left their foster home from the Amanda area on Wednesday, July 20, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Princess has black hair and brown eyes with pierced ears. Shashya […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Shots Fired, Man with Gun at Trackside in Ashville
Ashville – A man reported with a gun has fired at least one shot either inside or outside the Trackside bar in Ashville. According to early reports around 2:30 am on Saturday the gunshot rang out, and police were called to the scene. The fire department has been asked to stage in the area.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search underway for the driver involved in a rollover accident in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County is scouring the back roads of southern Ross County for the driver of a vehicle involved in a serious crash. Around 8:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call regarding a rollover accident in the area of Mount Tabor and Rozelle Creek Road.
