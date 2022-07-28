At Least 17 Dead In Rare Clashes In Syria's Sweida Province

www.ibtimes.com
Al Qaeda Leader Zawahiri Killed In CIA Drone Strike In Afghanistan - U.S. Officials
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, U.S. officials said on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty on...
Beirut Silo Collapses, Reviving Trauma Ahead Of Blast Anniversary
Part of the grain silos at Beirut Port collapsed on Sunday just days before the second anniversary of the massive explosion that damaged them, sending a cloud of dust over the capital and reviving traumatic memories of the blast that killed more than 215 people. There were no immediate reports...
Russia Pounds Ukrainian Port; Putin Announces Global Maritime Ambitions
Russian missiles pounded Ukraine's port city Mykolaiv on the Black Sea, as President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine casting the United States as Russia's main rival and setting global maritime ambitions in the Black Sea and Arctic. Putin did not mention the conflict in Ukraine during a speech...
Man Arrested With Rifle Outside New York Home Of Iranian-American Journalist
An Iranian-American journalist and women's rights activist said it was "shocking" to learn that a man had been arrested last week with a loaded AK-47 rifle outside her Brooklyn, New York, home. The journalist, Masih Alinejad, last year was said to be the target of a Tehran-backed kidnapping plot. Alinejad...
Ukraine Attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ, Sevastopol Governor Says
Ukrainian forces struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Russian-held Sevastopol early on Sunday, the Crimean port city's governor said, while Ukraine reported heavy Russian attacks against two southern cities. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev was quoted by Russian media as saying five members of staff were wounded in...
Biden, Putin Strike Conciliatory Tones As Nuclear Arms Talks Start At U.N
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he is ready to pursue a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to act in good faith as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said there could be no winners in any nuclear war. Both leaders issued written statements as...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US to send $550m of new weapons; three killed in minibus evacuating Kherson, officials say
Shipment to include ammunition for rocket launchers; minibus carrying people fleeing a Russian-occupied village in Kherson was hit, reports say
'Relief For The World' As Ukraine Grain Ship Leaves Odesa
A ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage agreement, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the Black Sea five months ago. Ukraine's foreign minister called it "a day of relief for...
US Kills Al-Qaeda Chief In Kabul Drone Strike
A United States drone strike killed Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri at a hideout in the Afghan capital, President Joe Biden said Monday, adding "justice had been delivered" to the families of the September 11, 2001 attacks. In a somber televised address, Biden said he gave the final go-ahead for...
Kim Jong-Un's 'Regime Lives And Die By Propaganda,' Experts Say On North Korea COVID-19 Cases
North Korea said its COVID-19 outbreak cooled down completely with no fever cases in the past 3 days but, according to experts, Kim Jong-un's propaganda has obfuscated the reality of the pandemic in the country. What Happened: For the first time since detecting its initial COVID-19 cases in May, North...
Al Qaeda's Zawahiri Survived Harsh Mountains, Killed In Posh Kabul Locality
Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, who had a $25 million U.S. bounty on his head, survived years in Afghanistan's rugged mountains but his last months were spent in an upscale Kabul neighbourhood where top officials from the Taliban also live. U.S. officials said Hellfire missiles from a U.S. drone killed...
Pakistan Helicopter Goes Missing With High-ranking Army Officers On Board
A military helicopter with an army general and five others went missing on Monday during a flood relief operation in southern Pakistan, the army said. The army aviation helicopter, which was helping with the operation in Lasbela district in southern Balochistan province had lost contact with air traffic control, the army said in a statement.
Bad weather in Black Sea slows 1st Ukrainian grain shipment
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor more than five months ago has run into bad weather in the Black Sea and is set to arrive later than scheduled in Istanbul, a Turkish official said Tuesday. The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni,...
First Grain Shipment Since Russian Invasion Leaves Ukraine
The first shipment of Ukrainian grain since the Russian invasion in February left the port of Odessa on Monday morning under a landmark deal to lift Moscow's naval blockade in the Black Sea. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, who brokered the plan along with Turkey, welcomed the announcement while Kyiv...
Turkey Expects Daily Departures From Ukraine After First Grain Ship Sails
Turkey expects roughly one grain ship to leave Ukrainian ports each day as long as an agreement that ensures safe passage holds, a senior Turkish official said on Tuesday after the first wartime vessel safely departed Odesa on Monday. The first ship, Razoni, carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn to Lebanon,...
Israel Signals No Change On Nuclear Policy As U.S. Reaffirms Anti-proliferation Drive
Israel signalled it would not change policy around its assumed nuclear arsenal on Monday as Washington affirmed a global treaty designed to roll back the spread of such weaponry. The rare, if veiled, remarks by Prime Minister Yair Lapid came as countries party to the 1970 nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)...
Gazans Reel Under Heat And Lengthy Power Cuts
For Palestinians living on the crowded Gaza Strip, a searing summer heatwave has been made worse by power cuts that leave them without electricity for as much as 10 hours a day. "The fan is broken, the battery is not working and we are fanning ourselves with trays," said Alaa...
Russia Hits Southern Ukraine City, Killing Grain Export Tycoon, Governor Says
Heavy Russian strikes hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv early on Sunday, killing the owner of one of the country's largest grain exporters, while Russia said a Ukrainian drone struck its Black Sea fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. Oleksiy Vadatursky, founder and owner of agriculture company Nibulon, and his...
Supporters Of Iraqi Cleric Sadr Storm Back Into Baghdad's Green Zone
Thousands of supporters of Shi'ite populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed Baghdad's fortified government zone on Saturday for the second time in a week, escalating a political stand-off that is hitting ordinary Iraqis hardest. Protesters rallied by Sadr and his social-political Sadrist Movement tore down concrete barriers and entered the Green...
