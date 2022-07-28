3 Body Wash Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By For Women With Dry Skin

Shutterstock

Experiencing dry skin is a struggle all on its own, and can feel exacerbated or more overwhelming as the weather gets even warmer. With that said, we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about 3 moisturizing, nourishing body wash ingredients to look for this summer. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.

1. Hyaluronic Acid

When looking to treat naturally dry and/or flaky skin, Chacon recommends looking for natural oil body washes, and keeping an eye out for hyaluronic acid especially. This ingredient, she says, helps "replenish and lock in moisture to the skin." Hyaluronic acid, she adds, is also generally safe for all skin types. "It rarely has adverse skin reactions as it is a natural substance in the skin," she explains.

2. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is also known to effectively provide extra moisture to dry skin, Chacon says. "It’s a fat-soluble nutrient that has an antioxidant property protecting the skin from free radicals such as UV damage," she notes. As a lipid vitamin, she adds that "it seals up skin barrier that can cause moisture to escape," allowing long-lasting moisture retention between skin cells.

3. Jojoba Oil

Dry skin is often treated with natural oils, and Rosen recommends body washes with jojoba oil as a main ingredient for more moisture. "Jojoba oil is rich in fatty acids and vitamins that help to nourish and condition the skin," she says. "It’s also safe for use on sensitive skin types."

Overall, when looking for the right body wash, Rosen says that these natural ingredients are a great place to start, but it's still important to wash dry skin in moderation in order to not inadvertently cause more dryness. "Anyone with dry skin knows that sometimes, it can feel like you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place," she says.

"On the one hand, you need to keep your skin clean and free of impurities, but on the other hand, washing your skin too often can strip it of its natural oils, exacerbating dryness." This, she says, is why finding the right body wash is "essential for anyone with dry skin," and visiting your local dermatologist can help you find more ingredients suited for your skin type.