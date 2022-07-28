Minnetonka Beach seat to be filled with election

The Minnetonka Beach open city council position will remain open until the election in November.

The city announced that after their city attorney nixed the plan the Minnetonka Beach mayor and city council had for filling in the open council seat left open when former council member Steve Howarth resigned his position on Monday, May 9.

At the city council meeting on Monday, June 13, the Minnetonka Beach council discussed options on filling the open seat. Those options included leaving the seat open until the general election in November; filling it by appointment with an application process; filling by appointment without an application process; or to hold a special election.

After some discussion, the council came up with the idea of having city treasurer Chris Zinn fill the role of council member while also staying on as city treasurer pending approval from the city attorney.

On Friday, June 24, the city was informed by the attorney that Zinn could not hold the dual roles of city council member and city treasurer.

“I heard back from the city attorney on June 24 and he determined that Chris Zinn would not be able to serve both as treasurer and council member,” Minnetonka Beach City Administrator Heidi Honey said in an email to the Laker Pioneer. “He researched attorney general opinions and the city charter and determined the opinions and charter provisions are indications that the office of city treasurer and council member are incompatible. The consequence of qualifying for an incompatible office is automatic resignation from the first. In this context, qualification would be taking the oath of office as a member of the city council. Chris wants to stay on as treasurer and he does not want to resign to become a council member. This seat will remain open and be filled via the General Election in November.”