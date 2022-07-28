ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore man, 35, charged with murder in 2020 stabbing

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Two years after a 49-year-old man was fatally stabbed in West Baltimore, police have made an arrest in his murder.

Darius Williams was taken into custody Wednesday at a home in the 2200 block of Westwood Avenue, a block away from where Eric Jones was fatally stabbed in 2020, Baltimore Police said.

Williams, 35, is charged with first- and second-degree murder along with first- and second-degree assault, according to a search of online court records.

The charges stem from a stabbing that unfolded June 25, 2020 in the 2300 block of Westwood Avenue. Jones was stabbed multiple times following a dispute, police said. He did not survive.

After identifying Williams as a suspect, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest this past April. A warrant apprehension team served the 35-year-old with that warrant on Wednesday.

Williams remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.

