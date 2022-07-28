ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

Some residents return home as fire in Mariposa County slows

CBS San Francisco

Wildland fire near Fresno prompts evacuation warning

FRESNO -- A fast-growing wildland fire in Fresno County Sunday afternoon has resulted in evacuations and injuries.The blaze, dubbed the Pebble Incident by Cal Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. in the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Squaw ValleyFire officials reported that two people have suffered burn injuries and a number of structures are threatened. Evacuation warnings have been issued for several locations as the blaze continues to expand beyond an early estimate of 40 acres burned.
FRESNO, CA
mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Man pulled from Millerton Lake, officials say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pulled from Millerton Lake after he went underwater for several minutes on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Around 3:30 p.m., state parks lifeguards and deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the lake after it was reported that a […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Video Flyover Shows Wide Spread of Oak Fire Smoke from Space

A University of Colorado researcher has used satellite imagery to produce a three-dimensional flyover of the Oak Fire in Mariposa as it spread explosively earlier in the week. Tom Yulsman, director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Discover Magazine contributor, created the video as the blaze grew to over 14,000 acres, becoming California’s largest wildfire of the season so far.
MARIPOSA, CA
SFGate

This weather models shows where smoke from Oak Fire is headed

The National Weather Service's Hanford office posted a computer model showing where smoke from California's Oak Fire near Yosemite will disperse in the coming days. You can view several models on the weather service's website and the one showing Wednesday's forecast on Twitter:. The Friday model shows the sooty air...
HANFORD, CA
