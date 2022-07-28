Some residents return home as fire in Mariposa County slows

www.kvpr.org
Related
2 injured in wildfire in Fresno County, officials say
The fire started around 2 Sunday afternoon on Pebble Lane and Ripple Lane, in the Squaw Valley area east of Fresno.
Wildland fire near Fresno prompts evacuation warning
FRESNO -- A fast-growing wildland fire in Fresno County Sunday afternoon has resulted in evacuations and injuries.The blaze, dubbed the Pebble Incident by Cal Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. in the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Squaw ValleyFire officials reported that two people have suffered burn injuries and a number of structures are threatened. Evacuation warnings have been issued for several locations as the blaze continues to expand beyond an early estimate of 40 acres burned.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Man pulled from Millerton Lake, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pulled from Millerton Lake after he went underwater for several minutes on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Around 3:30 p.m., state parks lifeguards and deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the lake after it was reported that a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GV Wire
Video Flyover Shows Wide Spread of Oak Fire Smoke from Space
A University of Colorado researcher has used satellite imagery to produce a three-dimensional flyover of the Oak Fire in Mariposa as it spread explosively earlier in the week. Tom Yulsman, director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Discover Magazine contributor, created the video as the blaze grew to over 14,000 acres, becoming California’s largest wildfire of the season so far.
Number of homes destroyed by California's Oak Fire grows to 42
The blaze that ignited Friday grew minimally overnight, reaching 18,532 acres as of Tuesday evening.
This weather models shows where smoke from Oak Fire is headed
The National Weather Service's Hanford office posted a computer model showing where smoke from California's Oak Fire near Yosemite will disperse in the coming days. You can view several models on the weather service's website and the one showing Wednesday's forecast on Twitter:. The Friday model shows the sooty air...
California fire map: See where the Oak Fire is burning near Yosemite
The Oak Fire is spreading at an alarming rate through the parched foothills of the Sierra Nevada.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Child drowns in bathtub in central Fresno home, police say
Detectives with Fresno Police Department's Family Justice Bureau are investigating a child drowning in central Fresno.
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a year
If you’re a Fresno renter struggling to pay rent, you’re not alone. Rents continue to skyrocket, according to the latest figures from online rental platform Zumper. Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Fresno is $1,500 a month. That’s a stunning 30.4 percent increase over the last year.
Stealth fighter parks outside Nevada casino en route to Atwater
What was once a top-secret and classified military dark project involving stealth technology was seen parked in front of Whisky Pete's Hotel and Casino Wednesday afternoon for all to see. The now not-so-secret F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter jet was being transported to a California museum.
Rundown Fresno motel to be turned into affordable apartment complex
The City of Fresno is refurbishing the former Days Inn so it can permanently house people who are at risk of becoming homeless.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tentative agreement met after teenager sues Fresno police
A lawsuit on behalf of then 17-year-old London Wallace uncovered several body camera videos from a probation search at a party in January of 2019.
Top winning CA Mega Millions ticket sold in Fresno, jackpot winner in Illinois
(KRON) – There may not have been a jackpot winner in California for the latest Mega Millions drawing, but some Californians still managed to get most of their lottery numbers to match. One lucky winner matched five numbers, just narrowly missing the Mega number, and snagged the four-million-dollar prize. That ticket was sold at a […]
GV Wire
BBQ Throwdown Comes to Fresno Fairgrounds. Pitmaster Secrets Revealed
Jesse Marquez wanted to create a barbeque competition for guys like him — everyday grillers who love to feed family and friends. “I’m just a barbecue guy. I just like cooking in my backyard, my front yard, you know? I mean, I started off with the kettle grill, just like most people. And I just have a love for cooking,” Marquez, who works as head of security at the fairgrounds said.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on East South Bear Creek Drive in Merced
Officials reported a recent fatal motorcycle crash in the Merced area. The incident took place shortly after 6:30 p.m. on East South Bear Creek Drive and involved a motorcycle and a parked vehicle. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash in the Merced Area. A preliminary report by the Merced Police...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Christina Louise Valenzuela
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Christina Louise Valenzuela. Christina Louise Valenzuela is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony Resisting. 35-year-old Valenzuela is 5' 3" tall, 150 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Christina Louise Valenzuela is...
Rescue Video: People walking in a dry creek bed find crashed vehicle with woman inside
MARIPOSA, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman who crashed down an embankment is lucky to be alive after people stumbled upon her wrecked vehicle Thursday morning. The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says the woman crashed near the Merced River near the town of Bagby in Merced County. Her vehicle went...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Fresno, CA — 20 Top Places!
Adventurous nature-lovers will enjoy visiting Fresno for its attractions, but so will foodies for its diverse dining choices. Besides being near three national parks, this California city has a myriad of picks when it comes to awesome restaurants serving different flavors and cuisines. What’s more, you’ll have countless picks when...
KMPH.com
Man stabbed to death Thursday in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was stabbed to death in Fresno Thursday morning. Police were called to the area of 5th St. and Olive Ave. around 8:00 a.m. for the report of a stabbing victim. When officers arrived they found 28-year-old Angel Huerta suffering from a stab wound.
Comments / 0