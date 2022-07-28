Grand jury does not indict Pittsburgh Aeronautics student in threat case

www.wfmj.com
guy eaton
3d ago
I personally know this kid. Hurting anyone or anything is something that he would never even think about. He is extremely well mannered and in all the years that I have known, since he was a baby, I have never seen him angry or physically abusive. I doubt he has ever even been in a fistfight. Now his school has expelled him, he has been unduly ostracized due to the rush to judge media, made to spend 6 weeks in jail when everyone knew they had no case. They just put him outside and told to find a ride home. I do believe a lawsuit is coming. It should. CIVIL RIGHTS VIOLATIONS.
