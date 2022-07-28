ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NC

my40.tv

Barn destroyed in overnight Canton fire; investigation underway

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — An overnight fire that kept crews busy for hours early Monday is under investigation. The North Canton Fire Department confirms with News 13 that crews were dispatched to Beaverdam Street near Thompson Street Monday, Aug. 1, just before 4 a.m. Crews from Canton, Clyde, Center...
CANTON, NC
WATE

Back to School: Where to find free supplies in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students in Knox County are returning to class Aug. 8 and county leaders are hosting a drive-thru event for free school supplies. There are other events happening around East Tennessee where students and families can pick up the things they need for Back to School.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The City of Asheville and Buncombe County announced Thursday that they are suing Mission Hospital and HCA. They claim there is an extensive pattern of alleged behavior by HCA to monopolize healthcare markets in western North Carolina, which resulted in artificially high prices and a reduced standard of care. This case is a companion to the one filed by the City of Brevard last month against HCA.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

What happens when Asheville clears a homeless camp

June 7 dawned drizzly and humid, with wet grass and muddy patches, at Murray Hill Park on Bartlett Street. In a wooded area behind the nearby Bartlett Arms and Overlook Apartments, residents of a homeless encampment gathered their belongings to move, following a notice the previous day from the Asheville Police Department that they had to leave.
ASHEVILLE, NC
accesswdun.com

Quality Foods vice president offers insight on food inflation

Putting food on the table is more challenging now than it has ever been before. The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s economic research service found the consumer price index for food in June increased by 12.2 percent in comparison to June 2021. Warren Brown, vice president...
WINDER, GA
thunderboltradio.com

Caregiver indicted, charged with rape in East Tennessee

An East Tennessee man is accused of raping a developmentally disabled adult in his care. After receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing woman

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
accesswdun.com

FBI continues investigations of bomb threats directed at area colleges

Last week’s bomb threats targeting North Georgia Technical College’s Clarkesville campus on Monday and Currahee Campus in Stephens County on Tuesday were among several similar threats last week. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined state and local investigators in the probe of those incidents. "The FBI is...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

GA 365 rollover wreck sends 5 to the hospital

Habersham EMS transported five people to the hospital after a wreck Saturday afternoon on GA 365 North at Mt. Zion Road. At 3:17 p.m., Habersham County E-911 dispatched emergency units to the scene of a rollover wreck in Alto with people possibly trapped inside the wreckage. “Upon arrival, units found...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

