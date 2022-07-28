themaconcountynews.com
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
WRAL
Helen's Bridge: Century-old stagecoach bridge once lead to mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
my40.tv
Barn destroyed in overnight Canton fire; investigation underway
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — An overnight fire that kept crews busy for hours early Monday is under investigation. The North Canton Fire Department confirms with News 13 that crews were dispatched to Beaverdam Street near Thompson Street Monday, Aug. 1, just before 4 a.m. Crews from Canton, Clyde, Center...
WATE
Back to School: Where to find free supplies in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students in Knox County are returning to class Aug. 8 and county leaders are hosting a drive-thru event for free school supplies. There are other events happening around East Tennessee where students and families can pick up the things they need for Back to School.
Couple retires from Dollywood after working there together for 32 years
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — For over three decades, Buddy and Edye Gale Houser worked at Dollywood together. As of July 31, 2022, though, the couple is officially retired. The couple had a blast welcoming visitors to the theme park for 32 years, but they are ready to celebrate retirement.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville and Buncombe County announced Thursday that they are suing Mission Hospital and HCA. They claim there is an extensive pattern of alleged behavior by HCA to monopolize healthcare markets in western North Carolina, which resulted in artificially high prices and a reduced standard of care. This case is a companion to the one filed by the City of Brevard last month against HCA.
my40.tv
"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...
Mountain Xpress
What happens when Asheville clears a homeless camp
June 7 dawned drizzly and humid, with wet grass and muddy patches, at Murray Hill Park on Bartlett Street. In a wooded area behind the nearby Bartlett Arms and Overlook Apartments, residents of a homeless encampment gathered their belongings to move, following a notice the previous day from the Asheville Police Department that they had to leave.
my40.tv
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
accesswdun.com
Quality Foods vice president offers insight on food inflation
Putting food on the table is more challenging now than it has ever been before. The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s economic research service found the consumer price index for food in June increased by 12.2 percent in comparison to June 2021. Warren Brown, vice president...
wvlt.tv
Profanity-filled signs displayed in Dandridge during neighbor dispute
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Having a good neighbor can be a huge benefit, but having a neighbor that you disagree with can prove to be a scary situation. That’s the reality for a 78-year-old widow in Dandridge. Over the last several months the woman, who didn’t want to be...
Forest Service Confirms Two Deaths on The Same Day at North Carolina National Forest
In separate incidents, two visitors in North Carolina’s Nantahala National Forest died while exploring the area on the same day. On July 23, emergency crews responded to distress calls regarding two men in trouble. The first was an unnamed man that was swimming at Secret Falls in Macon County in the North Carolina national forest.
thunderboltradio.com
Caregiver indicted, charged with rape in East Tennessee
An East Tennessee man is accused of raping a developmentally disabled adult in his care. After receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
accesswdun.com
FBI continues investigations of bomb threats directed at area colleges
Last week’s bomb threats targeting North Georgia Technical College’s Clarkesville campus on Monday and Currahee Campus in Stephens County on Tuesday were among several similar threats last week. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined state and local investigators in the probe of those incidents. "The FBI is...
Woman dies at Gatlinburg attraction
An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found deceased beneath the Scenic Chondola at Anakeesta.
my40.tv
Police: No "sufficient evidence" of stalking after man accused of following teen in store
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from the Franklin Police Department. Franklin police are urging people to be more cautious of those around them after they received a report of a man accused of following a teenager into the restroom of a local grocery store.
nowhabersham.com
GA 365 rollover wreck sends 5 to the hospital
Habersham EMS transported five people to the hospital after a wreck Saturday afternoon on GA 365 North at Mt. Zion Road. At 3:17 p.m., Habersham County E-911 dispatched emergency units to the scene of a rollover wreck in Alto with people possibly trapped inside the wreckage. “Upon arrival, units found...
NE Ga police blotter: two DUI arrests in the same spot in Athens, deadly crash in White Co
Two allegedly drunk drivers are arrested—one of whom was stopped on suspicion of DUI and another who hit the car of the Athens-Clarke County Police Officer as he was dealing with the one who had been pulled over Atlanta Highway near Huntington Road. The police officer is described as a banged up but otherwise OK; the Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
Witnesses speak after woman jumps from Gatlinburg chair lift
Tourists share what they witnessed after a woman jumped to her death from a chair lift in Gatlinburg.
