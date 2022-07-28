Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding

www.wsaz.com
Unrelenting storm pattern rolls on
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a massively wet July (Top 2 wettest on record in Huntington, Top 5 in Charleston) with storms seemingly every other day the month of August is off to a “here we go again” start. Monday saw heavy rains create new flash flooding in the West Virginia and Kentucky coalfields. Hardest hit this go round was Mingo County where the Pigeon Creek water shed amassed enough rain in a few hours to last an entire month. Meanwhile Southeastern Kentucky so hard hit last week endured a new wave of high water this time focused on Pike County.
New Flood Watch for Sunday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a one day “refreshing” reprieve from the summer muggies a renewed push of humid tropical air is set to return on Sunday. Naturally with this new injection of moist air will come the risk of downpours. While the ground has benefited from a drier 24-36 hour stretch, any new downpours will pose the risk of stream rises.
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
Businesses, groups helping Kentucky flood victims
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - People all over the region are finding ways to try to help the flood victims in need in Eastern Kentucky. Jim Galloway is the president of Pickett Concrete in Lawrence County, Ohio. He says the video of the devastation was so disturbing, he’s had difficulty sleeping....
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirms that the state’s death toll is now at 35, confirming 5 more deaths since the morning update. Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the flooding and relief efforts Monday morning. Rains continued to hit areas already ravaged by storms. Towards the...
UPDATE | Kentucky Power restoration following flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday morning, more than 7,500 Kentucky Power customers have been restored, with 15,789 customers remaining. The vast majority of these customers live in Breathitt, Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. Many areas remain inaccessible by crews, delaying restoration efforts. More than 60 broken...
Gov. Beshear: Flooding death toll rises to 25, announces flood resource website
EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - Saturday afternoon, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll due to catastrophic flooding has risen to 25 lives lost. “I’m worried we’re going to find bodies for weeks to come,” said Gov. Beshear in a news conference Saturday. The governor said that...
Five Ky. counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance following flooding, Gov. Beshear says more coming
EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - FEMA Individual Assistance is coming to five eastern Kentucky counties. President Joe Biden announced Saturday, he was adding Individual Assistance to the Major Disaster declaration he approved to expedite support to flooding survivors. These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry. Governor Andy Beshear says...
Andy's Monday Night Forecast - Aug 1
Tony Cavalier looks at next potential weather threat. People all over the region are finding ways to try to help the flood victims in need in Eastern Kentucky. First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. HHS has first practice. Updated: 8 hours ago. First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and...
Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
W.Va. to receive $400 million after W.Va. cities, counties settle with major opioid distributors
