ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding

By Brandon Robinson
WSAZ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wsaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Unrelenting storm pattern rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a massively wet July (Top 2 wettest on record in Huntington, Top 5 in Charleston) with storms seemingly every other day the month of August is off to a “here we go again” start. Monday saw heavy rains create new flash flooding in the West Virginia and Kentucky coalfields. Hardest hit this go round was Mingo County where the Pigeon Creek water shed amassed enough rain in a few hours to last an entire month. Meanwhile Southeastern Kentucky so hard hit last week endured a new wave of high water this time focused on Pike County.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

New Flood Watch for Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a one day “refreshing” reprieve from the summer muggies a renewed push of humid tropical air is set to return on Sunday. Naturally with this new injection of moist air will come the risk of downpours. While the ground has benefited from a drier 24-36 hour stretch, any new downpours will pose the risk of stream rises.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
FRANKFORT, KY
WSAZ

Businesses, groups helping Kentucky flood victims

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - People all over the region are finding ways to try to help the flood victims in need in Eastern Kentucky. Jim Galloway is the president of Pickett Concrete in Lawrence County, Ohio. He says the video of the devastation was so disturbing, he’s had difficulty sleeping....
CHESAPEAKE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
City
River, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WSAZ

UPDATE | Kentucky Power restoration following flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday morning, more than 7,500 Kentucky Power customers have been restored, with 15,789 customers remaining. The vast majority of these customers live in Breathitt, Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. Many areas remain inaccessible by crews, delaying restoration efforts. More than 60 broken...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Five Ky. counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance following flooding, Gov. Beshear says more coming

EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - FEMA Individual Assistance is coming to five eastern Kentucky counties. President Joe Biden announced Saturday, he was adding Individual Assistance to the Major Disaster declaration he approved to expedite support to flooding survivors. These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry. Governor Andy Beshear says...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WSAZ

Andy's Monday Night Forecast - Aug 1

Tony Cavalier looks at next potential weather threat. People all over the region are finding ways to try to help the flood victims in need in Eastern Kentucky. First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. HHS has first practice. Updated: 8 hours ago. First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy