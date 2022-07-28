ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Past meets future: Auburn commit trains with former Tiger RB

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago
Since taking off his cleats for the final time as a competitive athlete, Brad Lester has given back to the game he loves by training with several of college football’s best running backs.

Recently, Lester has posted videos of him working with a variety of athletes, such as NFL running backs Jerrick McKinnon and Matt Breida, as well as current Auburn star Tank Bigsby.

Lester has also shown that his training does not end with college running backs. In a recent post, Lester is shown training one of Alabama’s top running backs, Auburn commit Jeremiah Cobb.

Cobb announced his pledge to Auburn on July 1, choosing the Tigers over Clemson and Tennessee. The Montgomery product is a four-star running back, and is ranked as the No. 7 running back in the nation according to On3’s composite rankings.

Cobb began receiving attention following his sophomore season at Montgomery Catholic, where he rushed for 2,013 yards on 201 carries with 18 touchdowns. He improved his numbers as a junior by rushing for 2,163 yards and 30 touchdowns.

