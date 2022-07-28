Fairs, Festivals, Concerts & Markets — August Events in Eastern Iowa

k923.fm
Downtown Waterloo Gets New Bar
A new bar is opening in Downtown Waterloo just in time for Iowa Irish Fest!. According to a report from the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, one of the owners of Hungry Charlie's is opening up a new watering hole in the space that Anton's Volks Haus on 324 East Fourth Street.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Its Game Over For Over A Dozen Iowa Lottery Games
If you are an Iowa lottery scratch ticket player, you may want to make sure you aren’t holding on to any of these tickets for too much longer. Throughout the year, the Iowa Lottery replaces its games with new ones. The Iowa Lottery has announced its latest set of ending games, which is expected to close on October 31.
Tragic Celebrities? Two Famous “Supermen” Were Born in Iowa
Up in the Iowa sky, it's a bird, it's a wind turbine, it's... two men who played Superman, and were born right here in the Hawkeye State. While this may seem like an exciting thing for any Iowa superhero fan to hang their hat on, there's a sad twist that involves the work of both of these actors.
KCRG.com
Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
cbs2iowa.com
Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa wins $2 million prize
While it wasn't the jackpot prize, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Bettendorf won a $2 million prize. That ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road in town and matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, to initially win $1 million. The player added the Megaplier option which doubled the winnings.
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire
Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
WQAD
Iowa, Illinois win big in Friday's Mega Millions drawing
Check your numbers! The $2 million winning ticket was purchased at Big 10 Mart on Middle Road.
Summertime Farm Listings In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]
We keep seeing land prices get higher and higher here in Iowa. Just last month High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of land, around 48 acres. Together, more than 107 acres were auctioned off.
Maddie Poppe Runs Into WHO After Missing Her Flight?
Maddie Poppe is on the road this summer. The Clarksville native has been traveling all across the country to perform at different venues. When you're flying all across the country, sometimes you are BOUND to miss a flight. The singer has been on tour after a few noteworthy career moments....
Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa
This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
superhits106.com
John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant
John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
Has Iowa’s Unemployment Rating Gotten Worse the Past 4 Years?
If you had to guess where Iowa ranks nationally for our unemployment rate, up to June 2022, would you believe Iowa is in the top 10? Our little slice of the midwest has done a fantastic job of creating and maintaining jobs for Iowans. This past June there was a...
Larry Loss Retiring After Decades Of Watching Iowans Win
The nationwide Mega Millions jackpot now exceeds $1 billion for Friday night's drawing. That's a far cry from the first $5,000 that a man named Loss ever saw given away when he became one of the inaugural employees at the Iowa Lottery. Larry Loss hopes to see someone win big tonight before he hangs it up and retires on August 18.
What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer
DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
KCCI.com
Hot air balloon hits power line in Iowa during national festival
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A frightening incident happened Saturday at the National Balloon Classic. Multiple people were hurt after a balloon hit a power line. They were each treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It happened during the dawn flight at around 5 a.m. According to officials with the balloon classic, the...
Business is Booming for New Vintage Clothing Store in Cedar Falls
In June, Evan Suchomel and Damien Lindsey went out on a limb and opened a new vintage clothing store in Cedar Falls. The pair had discussed the idea for years since they bonded over their love of vintage clothing while in class together at UNI, and thus, Square One Vintage was born. The crew now sells vintage hats, concert band tees, jerseys and anything else they can get their hands on that fits the brand of the store.
Today is the Best Day of the Year to Buy a Blizzard at Dairy Queen
If you're craving ice cream, today (Thursday, July 28th) is the perfect day to go out and get some! It's Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which means that each Blizzard you buy benefits kids right here in Eastern Iowa. According to the Dairy Queen website:. "For every Blizzard® Treat...
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
