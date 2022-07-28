Things To Do Around DFW: Symphony, Funk, Cocktail Festival, Garth, Mean Girls and more

As the summer grinds on, it doesn't mean your weekend has to be a grind too. Let's have some fun. KRLD's John Liddle takes us Around Town.

Arlington All-Star Craft Beer, Wine, and Cocktail Festival

An incredible celebration of the best craft beers, wines, and cocktails ON THE FIELD at Globe Life Field. Voted Top 5 "Best Beer Festivals” in the world by USA Today, it’s the region's largest sampling festival - featuring 100+ different options. You’ll get access to the ENTIRE field, multiple live bands, performances, and DJs, games, a keepsake sampling glass and more.

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

When: Saturday, July 30 from 1p-5p and 7p-11p

Cost: $50 and up

More info: https://www.ballparkfestival.com/arlington/

The Art of Broken Things

We all need all of our feelings to feel whole. We can only know what joy feels like by experiencing sadness. But, as the global pandemic lingers, how are we to process the grief, anger, and sadness that continues to come up? In this new work, Cry Havoc will explore the ways in which we experience and talk about our feelings and mental health.

Where: Hamon Hall inside Winspear Opera House, Dallas

When: July 21 - July 31

Cost: $30

More info: https://www.cryhavoctheater.org/upcoming

Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall

“Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall,” is a highly engaging exhibition that allows guests to experience the remarkable story of a true STEM pioneer. From childhood adventures in England to her revolutionary work in Tanzania, Dr. Goodall forged a path never traveled before, and her groundbreaking contributions from studying animals in the wild changed the science world forever. This incredible exhibit showcases her adventurous and awe-inspiring life through an immersive projection experience of Tanzania’s Gombe National Park, a hologram projection of Dr. Goodall narrating her impactful story, a replica of her research tent in Africa and so much more.

Where: Perot Museum, 2201 N. Field, Dallas

When: May 20 – September 5

Cost: $19 - $28

More info: https://www.perotmuseum.org/exhibits/

Big3

It’s 3x3 basketball at its best in Frisco. The Big3 features a team coached by basketball legend Nancy Lieberman. The league will also play in Frisco on August 6 and August 7.

Where: Comerica Center, 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco

When: Saturday July 30 and Sunday July 31

Cost: $35 and up

More info: https://big3.com/schedule/

Billy Bob’s: Ted Nugent (Friday), Josh Weathers (Saturday)

Where: Billy Bob’s, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Ft Worth

When: Friday at 10 p.m., Saturday at 10 p.m.

Cost: $18 - $65

More info: https://billybobstexas.com/events

Black Comedy

Lovesick and desperate, sculptor Brindsley Miller has embellished his apartment with furniture and objects d’arte “borrowed” from the absent antique collector next-door, hoping to impress his fiancée’s pompous father and a wealthy art dealer. The fussy neighbor, Harold Gorringe, returns just as a blown fuse plunges the apartment into darkness and Brindsley is revealed. Unexpected guests, aging spinsters, errant phone cords, and other snares impede his frantic attempts to return the purloined items before light is restored. This laughter inducing farce could have you looking forward to your next power outage.

Where: Theatre Arlington, 305 W. Main St., Arlington

When: July28-31 (Thur, Fri, Sat at 7:30 p.m., Sun at 2 p.m.)

Cost: $29

More info: https://theatrearlington.org/production/black-comedy/

Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity

The Fashion Group International of Dallas is heading out on a guided tour of the Cartier and Islamic Art exhibit at the DMA. FGI members and non-members can enjoy the sparkling exhibit and connect over a glass of champagne.

Where: Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas

When: Friday, July 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $40 (members), $50 (non-members) + $23 for glass of champagne

More info

Dallas Arboretum: Summer at the Arboretum / Cool Thursdays Concert

Summer at the Arboretum returns and it is packed to the brim with music, food, art and family fun! You couldn’t get enough of our massive floral peacocks during Dallas Blooms, so they’ve extended the show through August 7. The garden also features more than 50,000 new plantings in June with 300 tropical elephant ears and 500 cannas creating their signature summer look. The Arboretum will feature local mural artists Alli Koch, MOM, Will Heron and Favio Moreno, as they paint custom garden-inspired murals on massive outdoor canvases. But that’s not all – each week features free live music, seasonal food demos and fun family activities including Bubble Picnics, special movie screenings and more.

Where: Dallas Arboretum, Dallas

When: Daily through August 14

Cost: $10 - $16

More info: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/summer-at-the-arboretum/

DSO: An Evening with Veronica Swift

With a repertoire running the gamut from swing to bebop to the Great American Songbook, Veronica Swift is a young but fully fledged star on the international jazz scene. Boasting a clear and lilting tone and radiant stage presence, she is also a master of rigorous vocal techniques like vocalese and scat. In the Wall Street Journal’s words: “[Swift] might be the best scat singer since Ella Fitzgerald, Anita O’Day, Sarah Vaughan and Mel Tormé.”

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas

When: Saturday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $27 and up

More info: https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/an-evening-with-veronica-swift/

Dude Perfect: That's Happy

The sports comedy leaders, Dude Perfect are coming home to DFW for their summer tour. Texans Tyler Toney, Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Garrett Hilbert and Cody Jones are famous for their crazy trick shots and hilarious gags.

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

When: Sunday, July 31 at 6:00 p.m.

Cost: $60 and up

More info: https://www.americanairlinescenter.com/events/detail/dudeperfect-2022

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning film comes to life in a one-of-a-kind concert event, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band celebrating all the record-breaking hit songs from the beloved soundtrack.

Where: Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 1st Ave., Dallas

When: Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25 and up

More info: https://www.disneyconcerts.com/encanto/

Flashback Funk Fest

Flashback Funk Fest featuring Zapp Band live at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on July 30. Special guests S.O.S., Midnight Star, Lakeside and Dazz Band will also perform.

Where: Toyota Music Factory, Irving

When: July 30 at 6:00 p.m.

Cost: $25 and up

More info: https://www.thepaviliontmf.com/event/flashback-funk-fest-feat-zapp-band-2022/

Frozen

The Tony-nominated Best Musical is now on tour across North America - and makes a Dallas stop through August 7. FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is pure Broadway joy.

Where: Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas

When: July 20 - August 7 (no Monday shows)

Cost: $30 and up

More info: https://broadwaydallas.org/shows/disneys-frozen/

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks plays AT&T Stadium for the first time ever. And, in fact, he hasn’t played DFW in seven years! This event is sold out - and the stadium should be rocking!

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

When: Saturday, July 30

Cost: Sold out (look for resale tickets)

More info: https://attstadium.com/events/garth-brooks-stadium-tour/

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Running from 2013-2016 on Broadway winning 4 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Set in London in 1907, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder centers on Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk who is informed after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith banking family. After the imperious ruling Lord dismisses Monty’s claim of being a relative, the eight D’Ysquiths ahead of young Mr. Navarro begin dying in natural and unnatural ways. Meanwhile, Monty is desperately trying to woo money-minded Sibella Hallward —until he finds himself drawn to young Phoebe D’Ysquith. How will all these convoluted storylines come together?

Where: WaterTower Theatre, 15650 Addison Rd., Addison

When: July 27 - July 31

Cost: $46

More info: https://watertowertheatre.org/

Hello Dolly

Stolen Shakespeare presents the classic musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder's play The Matchmaker. The blockbuster Broadway hit bursts with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history.

Where: Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St., Fort Worth

When: July 29-31

Cost: $15 and up

More info: https://www.stolenshakespeareguild.org/

Immersive Monet & The Impressionists

Immersive Monet & The Impressionists is a tantalizing exploration of vibrant colors on a jaw-dropping scale. The Impressionists were radicals that shook up the art world in the 19th century. Striving to capture the ever-elusive effects of sunlight and movement in expressive brushstrokes, they captured both the transient nature of beauty, and the timeless beauty of nature. From Monet’s celebrated water lilies to Degas’s graceful dancers and so much more, you’ll step inside living paintings at Immersive Monet & The Impressionists.

Where: Lighthouse Dallas, 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

When: Daily through September 10

Cost: $25 and up

More info: https://www.immersivemonet.com/dallas/

Immersive Van Goh

The highly-anticipated Immersive Van Gogh experience is 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius.

You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

Where: Lighthouse Dallas, 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

When: Daily through Sept 11 (no showings on Tuesdays or Wednesdays)

Cost: $39 and up

More info: https://www.dallasvangogh.com/

#IMOMSOHARD Getaway Tour

Is motherhood stressing you out? Are you having a hard time juggling being a wife, mother, and career woman? Well, you are not alone in your plight, and like you, we don't have the answers to the questions we posed. But we know what can make you feel better. Watch the ingenious and relatable comedy standup of comedian moms Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley in their #IMOMSOHARD Getaway Tour.

Where: Majestic Theatre, Dallas

When: Saturday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $47 and up

More info: http://www.majestictheatredallas.com/events/imomsohard/

JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith

Culminating a multi-year series celebrating Texas-based contemporary Asian women artists, the Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will present JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith. The display features the works of the Houston-based multidisciplinary artist whose paintings, videos, sculptures, animations, music and installations merge the autobiographical with the fantastical.

Where: Crow Museum, 2010 Flora St., Dallas

When: February 12 - September 4 (Tuesdays-Sundays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Cost: Free - suggested $12 donation

More info: https://crowcollection.org/

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest features a whole herd of life-size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and an incredible 50 foot long Megalodon. Interact with their trainers, baby dinos and watch a live Raptor show. Explore dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatables, a fossil science exhibit, “Triceratots” soft play area, and more. And, join us on “The Quest” – an interactive adventure to find clues throughout the exhibit and collect a prize at the end.

Where: Centennial Hall, 1001 Washington St., Dallas

When: July 29-31 starting at 9:00 a.m.

Cost: $19 and up

More info: https://tickets.jurassicquest.com/dallastx2022/events

Kinky Boots

Uptown Players continues its season with the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. and the Grammy award winner for Best Musical Theatre Album, Kinky Boots. The hit musical tells the story of Charlie Price, a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Having inherited a shoe factory from his late father, Charlie forms an unlikely partnership with cabaret performer and drag queen Lola to produce a line of high-heeled boots to continue his father’s legacy and save the business.

Where: Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas

When: July 28-31

Cost: $40 - $60

More info: https://www.uptownplayers.org/

“Liberty & Laughter: The Lighter Side of the White House”

The George W. Bush Presidential Center's special exhibit glimpses behind-the-scenes into the lighter side of life in the White House. Entertaining first family anecdotes, interactive multimedia, and amusing artifacts unveil presidential pranks, inside jokes, and more. Revealing how humor has evolved from our Founding Fathers to the present day makes one thing readily apparent – laughter remains vital to a thriving democracy.

Where: George W. Bush Presidential Center, 2943 SMU Blvd., Dallas

When: Through December 31

Cost: $26

More info: https://www.bushcenter.org/exhibits-and-events/exhibits/2020/liberty-and-laughter.html

Look Up

Look Up is an exciting and profound original musical that examines the digital world and the effects, good and bad, it has had on our lives.

Where: Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St., Fort Worth

When: July 29 at 7:30 p.m., July 30 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., July 31 at 2 p.m.

Cost: $15 to $20

More info: http://www.kidswhocare.org/

Mary Poppins

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Where: Artisan Center Theater, 444 E. Pipeline Rd., Hurst

When: June 24 - July 30 (no shows on Wednesdays)

Cost: $15 and up

More info: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36016/production/1074270

Mean Girls

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung!

Where: Bass Hall, Fort Worth

When: July 26 - July 31

Cost: $61 and up

More info: https://www.basshall.com/tickets--events/broadway-at-the-bass/

PNC Patio Sessions

Every Thursday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m., guests can come out to enjoy a happy hour – live music, beautiful scenery, fun games, putt-putt golf, and of course beverages. The free concerts featuring local artists are held on the patio outside the Center Café. This week, the performer is Serenata Strings (July 28).

Where: Sammons Park, 2403 Flora St., Dallas

When: Thursdays through August 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.attpac.org/your-visit/pnc-patio-sessions/

Parade of Playhouses

The 27th annual Dallas CASA Parade of Playhouses, presenting imaginative children’s playhouses, to benefit abused and neglected children, will take place July 15-31 at NorthPark Center. For this fun-filled community event, generous architects, builders, organizations, corporations and individuals design, build and donate extraordinary children’s playhouses to raise funds so that Dallas CASA can provide more volunteer advocates to help children who have been abused or neglected have safe, permanent homes where they can thrive. During the 17-day event, raffle tickets for the opportunity to win a playhouse are sold and all proceeds from raffle ticket sales and sponsorships benefit the children served by Dallas CASA.

Where: Lik Fine Art Dallas - NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expy., Dallas

When: Daily through July 31

Cost: Viewing is free. Raffle tickets cost $

More info: https://www.dallascasa.org/dallas-casa-events/parade-of-playhouses/

The Prom

Everyone’s invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine hails as “smart and big-hearted” while The New York Times declares it “makes you believe in musical comedy again!” THE PROM is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all.

Where: Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., Dallas

When: July 26 - July 31

Cost: $19 and up

More info: https://www.attpac.org/on-sale/2022/the-prom/

Psychedelic Robot

Psychedelic Robot is an immersive 360º visual storytelling experience with interactive exhibits, augmented reality, narrative audio, and art & design by world-class artists. There are standard and VIP options for admission. It’s narrated by “TNX,” a thousand-year-old dragon who returns to Earth to tell the story of the Psychedelic Robot’s origins and his journey to become a mythical superhero

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano

When: Thursdays - Sundays through August 28

Cost: $22.60 - kids / $32.30 - adult / $37.10 - VIP

More info: https://psychedelicrobot.com/

The Secret Comedy of Women

Experience this truly brilliant and uplifting female comedy that explores the women's world with joy, heart and intelligent wit. This fast-paced journey from girlhood to womanhood will reawaken the connections between you and your fellow gal pals. It's no secret that every woman deserves a laugh like this.

Where: Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts, 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

When: Daily through July 31 - no shows on Monday or Tuesday

Cost: $39 and up

More info: https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/i/8295/d/the-secret-comedy-of-women

Shaking the Shadow at Amon Carter American Museum of Art

Over the course of the summer, Texas–based artist Justin Ginsberg will create a glass sculptural work inspired in part by the Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass exhibition. Ginsberg will work with a glass kiln set up on the Museum’s lawn each weekend, pulling glass threads measuring up to 30 feet in length. At the end of each glassmaking session, Ginsberg will install the threads he has created in the Carter’s Main Gallery, resulting in a large-scale glass “waterfall” sculpture. The public will be able to watch Ginsberg at work during his weekend sessions as well as witness the multi-month realization of his site-specific installation.

Where: Amon Carter American Museum of Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ft Worth

When: June 11–September 25 (closed Mondays)

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.cartermuseum.org/exhibitions/justin-ginsberg-shaking-shadow

Silent Disco: Neon Nights

It’s the ultimate summer silent disco party, right in Sammons Park. Stay ahead of the heat by splashing to the beat in their Donor Reflecting Pool, illuminated by the breathtaking views of the Dallas Arts District skyline. Beloved local artists, DJ Ursa Minor and DJ NaturalHiiigh, will provide the perfect playlists for party goers to hit the dancefloor! If you get tired of dancing, lounge in the relaxing atmosphere of the park, grab some cushions and kick back and look at the stars. Signature cocktails in fun, light-up drinkware and light snacks are available for purchase. Come dressed in bright neon colors and clothes that are comfortable – that you don’t mind getting wet! There will be a makeup artist on site doing free body makeup for those who like to go all out.

Where: Sammons Park, 2403 Flora St., Dallas

When: Friday, July 29 at 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $15

More info: https://www.attpac.org/on-sale/2022/silent-disco-neon-nights/

Spirit Lodge: Mississippian Art from Spiro

Organized by the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in close consultation with the Caddo Nation and Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, this exhibition of nearly 200 ancient and contemporary works explores Mississippian ceremonial centers, the discovery of the Spiro site, cultural continuity, and the active power of Mississippian art.

Where: Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas

When: March 13 - August 7

Cost: Free

More info: https://dma.org/art/exhibitions/spirit-lodge-mississippian-art-spiro

Steel Magnolias at Casa Mañana

In Chinquapin, Louisiana, anybody who is anyone has her hair done in Truvy’s beauty salon. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for forty years”), Miss Clairee, an eccentric millionaire with a raging sweet tooth and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby is getting married. Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, Steel Magnolias draws on the underlying strength—and love—that gives its characters the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad. This show is suitable for most audiences.

Where: Casa Mañana, Fort Worth

When: July 23 - 31

Cost: $50 and up

More info: https://casamanana.org/events/steelmagnolias/

Stranger Things Store

Ready for a new adventure, nerds? Step into the official Stranger Things Store. Discover some of the show's most iconic locations and check out all of the gnarly merch and rad activities waiting inside. Answer the yellow phone at Joyce’s house, play games at the Palace Arcade, and take a stroll through the Russian Lab, if you dare. Just know that you might come face to face with a Demogorgon—don’t say we didn’t warn you! Get priority access (free of charge) and enjoy a truly immersive shopping experience themed around the Stranger Things universe. Explore realistic set recreations of iconic locations from the show. Browse through a wide array of Stranger Things products integrated into each location. Enjoy stunning photo ops, interactive activities, and many memorable moments!

Where: Grapevine Mills Mall

When: Daily: Mon-Sat: 10am - 9pm / Sun: 11am - 7pm

Cost: Free (reserve your timed tickets)

More info: https://strangerthings-store.com/

Third Eye Blind

Third Eye Blind Summer Gods Tour 2022 is live at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on July 31 with Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad.

Where: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving

When: Sunday, July 31 at 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $30 and up

More info: https://www.thepaviliontmf.com/event/third-eye-blind-summer-gods-tour-2022/

Thursdays on Tap at the Perot Museum

Every Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m., experience the Perot Museum of Nature and Science after hours and enjoy live music, drinks and food trucks from local businesses. Plus, get full access to all exhibit halls.

This program is for ages 21+, so it is the perfect opportunity to experience the Museum without the daytime crowds or kids.

Where: Perot Museum, 2201 N. Field, Dallas

When: Thursday nights through October 13

Cost: $5 - $25

More info: https://www.perotmuseum.org/events/adults/thursdays-on-tap/

UFC 277

UFC 277 is heading to American Airlines Center. A sizzling summer gets even hotter with a championship doubleheader. In the main event, Julianna Pena attempts to defend her UFC bantamweight championship for the first time against the woman she took the belt from, all-time great Amanda Nunes. And in another rematch with gold on the line, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France battle for the interim UFC flyweight title.

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

When: Saturday, July 30 at 5:00 p.m.

Cost: $106 and up

More info: https://www.americanairlinescenter.com/events/detail/ufc277-2022

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

Both touching and hilarious, this zany musical whisks us off to sexy 1980s Madrid, and to the unravelling world of Pepa, Pepa’s wandering lover, the lover’s nutty ex-wife, their son and his fiancée, Pepa’s ditzy friend and that friend’s suspicious boyfriend, plus a lawyer, and a talkative taxi driver. All this comedic chaos is served up with a very specially laced gazpacho, and an irresistible Spanish beat. Exhilarating musical farce!

Where: Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving

When: July 28-30

Cost: $25 and up

More info: https://mainstageirving.com/2021-2022-season/

Women Painting Women



Women Painting Women is a thematic exhibition featuring 46 female artists who choose women as subject matter in their works. This presentation includes approximately 50 evocative portraits that span the late 1960s to the present. All place women—their bodies, gestures, and individuality—at the forefront.

Four themes trend in the works included in Women Painting Women: The Body, Nature Personified, Color as Portrait, and Selfhood. Through these themes, the artists conceive new ways to activate and elaborate on the portrayal of women. Replete with complexities, realness, abjection, beauty, complications, everydayness, and joy, the portraits in this exhibition make way for female artists to share the stage with their male counterparts in defining the image of woman and how it has evolved.

Where: The Modern, 3200 Darnell Street, Fort Worth

When: May 15, 2022 - September 25, 2022

Cost: $10 - $16 (but free on Fridays!)

More info: https://www.themodern.org/exhibition/women-painting-women

