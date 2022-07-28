ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now as Senate Passes CHIPS Act

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
marketrealist.com

Comments / 9

James Bradley
3d ago

i will get my stock advise from Nancy Pelosi's husband. he seems to have gotten a mind for picking the right stocks since his wife got into politics. must be a stress thing.🤔

Reply
19
Richard Johnston
2d ago

they spending your grandkids money when the politician is already 80 years old?

Reply
7
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Nvda#Finance Stocks#Stock#Taiwan Semiconductor#Growth Stocks#The U S Senate#House#General Motors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy