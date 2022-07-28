Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now as Senate Passes CHIPS Act

marketrealist.com
James Bradley
3d ago
i will get my stock advise from Nancy Pelosi's husband. he seems to have gotten a mind for picking the right stocks since his wife got into politics. must be a stress thing.🤔
Reply
19
Richard Johnston
2d ago
they spending your grandkids money when the politician is already 80 years old?
Reply
7
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
IN THIS ARTICLE
money.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
dailyhodl.com
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 9