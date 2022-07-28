Zamir White misses practice again, injury not considered serious

The Raiders opened up training camp last week and one player that we haven’t seen practice yet is fourth-round pick Zamir White. He has now missed every practice with an undisclosed injury and there has been no timetable for his return.

In a recent article by Tashan Reed of The Athletic, he noted that White missed practice again on Wednesday. It was the first padded practice of the year and he was unavailable. Here is what Reed had to say about his absence:

“Zamir White was out again, but word on the street is the running back’s injury is not serious and maybe we can get a return projection from McDaniels when he talks Thursday.”

While it’s good news that White’s injury isn’t all that serious, he is missing valuable practice reps in the meantime. And with the Raiders playing in the Hall of Fame game in a week, it’s unlikely that he will be ready for that contest.

White still could have a role in the offense for the Raiders this season, but with each day of practice he misses, the chances of him playing a lot early in the season drop. Hopefully, we can get some clarity on what his injury is and when we will see him back on the football field.