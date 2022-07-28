What To Watch When You Need To Cry

As we get swept along in the course of life, it can become easy to get used to bottling things up and keeping emotions in so that we can appear strong and collected from the outside. But you know what? Sometimes, the healthiest thing we can do is just let it all out, and one of the best ways to do so is simply tuning into the right title to open up the ol’ floodgates.

We at Decider understand how healing a good cry can be, and we’re here to help you find the top tearjerker movies and shows across all your favorite streaming platforms. Whether you want to be weeping with utter devastation and heartbreak or sobbing due to a sweet, touching, and ultimately feel-good tale, we’ve got all the best recommendations for what to watch now.

Here are the 13 top titles to stream when you need to cry.