Christian Eriksen Man Utd shirt number revealed

Millie Bright insists England don't have 'individual focuses' heading into Euro 2022 final
England centre-back Millie Bright has said that she and her teammates are not going into Sunday's Euro 2022 final with Germany with individual glory in mind.
Lucy Staniforth signs new 12-month Man Utd contract
Man Utd midfielder Lucy Staniforth has signed a new contract with the cub after her old deal expired.
Erik ten Hag bemoans Man Utd's 'unacceptable' loss to Atletico Madrid
Erik ten Hag has insisted it is 'not acceptable' for his Manchester United side to waste so many good chances following their 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid.
Jordan Henderson & Andy Robertson hail Darwin Nunez's Liverpool debut
Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson were both impressed by Darwin Nunez's debut from the bench in Saturday's 3-1 Community Shield win against Manchester City.
Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'
LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
Mikel Arteta hoping Arsenal sign more players before transfer deadline
Mikel Arteta has expressed hope that Arsenal will make more signings before the summer transfer window closes.
Chelsea open Marc Cucurella talks after Man City negotiations stall
Chelsea have opened talks with Brighton over Marc Cucurella, 90min can confirm.
Christian Eriksen reveals talks with three ex-Man Utd managers regarding move
Christian Eriksen has revealed that he discussed a potential move to Manchester United with each of the club's last three permanent managers.
Gareth Bale: 'Life seems a little bit better' since joining LAFC
Above all, soccer is about enjoyment - a fact often overlooked even when it comes to the players. That was one of the main motivations behind Gareth Bale joining LAFC this summer, having seen his immensely successful tenure at Real Madrid come to a somewhat sour end. The 33-year-old still...
MLS・
Chelsea hold talks with Inter over Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea have held talks with Inter over a move for right-back Denzel Dumfries.
Tottenham 0-1 Roma: Jose Mourinho comes back to haunt Spurs
Jose Mourinho enjoyed a pre-season victory over former club Tottenham thanks to Roma goal from Roger Ibanez.
Erik ten Hag insists Man Utd are 'ready' for Premier League season
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag insists team are ready for Premier League season despite pre-season results tailing off.
Thiago Silva outlines hopes for Chelsea's Premier League campaign
Thiago Silva has been speaking about his hopes for the new Premier League season and Chelsea's final preparations.
WSL ticket prices: How you can watch Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd & more
WSL ticket prices for individual games & season tickets in 2022/23 - including Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham & more.
Roberto Firmino wants to stay at Liverpool
Roberto Firmino has spoken about his Liverpool future amid ongoing background interest from Juventus.
Man Utd consider pushing through Frenkie de Jong transfer amid Chelsea interest
Man Utd could push through Frenkie De Jong deal by helping pay deferred wages.
Cristiano Ronaldo confirms return to Man Utd training
Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a picture on social media to confirm that he has resumed training with Manchester United.
VIDEO: Unai Emery reacts angrily to Arsenal jibes
Unai Emery has been filmed showing his middle finger to a fan who sarcastically said that he did a 'very good job with Arsenal'.
Arsenal 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Arsenal season preview for the 2022/23 season, including how to watch them on TV, summer transfers, prediction and more.
Phil Neville says Inter Miami 'defended like little boys' against FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami managed a chaotic 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium, as goals from Chris McVey and Gonzalo Higuain equalized the efforts of Brenner and Brandon Vazquez. But head coach Phil Neville was not impressed with the score, lamenting his team’s poor defensive performance...
MLS・
