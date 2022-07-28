Deadline extended for WVa school clothes benefit application

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The deadline to apply for the West Virginia school clothing allowance has been extended due to a system outage that is affecting multiple state agencies, the Department of Health and Human Resources said.

Children who are eligible will receive a $200 benefit apiece to buy school clothing or piece goods to sew clothing.

Families may apply online at wvpath.org, and applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Local DHHR offices can supply paper applications, which must be postmarked by Aug. 12.

Automatic benefits will go to families with school-age children by the end of June who receive WV WORKS cash assistance; parents or guardians of children in foster care; and children ages 4 to 18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the federal poverty level.

Applications were sent by mail in June to families who received the allowance last year and who have Medicaid coverage.

Others may be eligible for the allowance based on monthly income limits. Income verification must be submitted.