Appalachia, VA

Heavy rains cause flooding, power outages in Appalachia

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Heavy rains unleashed high water and people lost electricity as storms kept pounding parts of central Appalachia on Thursday.

There were reports of flash flooding, mudslides and power outages across a mountainous area where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. Flood watches and warnings were in effect.

Poweroutage.us reported more than 20,000 power outages in eastern Kentucky, and nearly 10,000 more in southern West Virginia among the mountains of western Virginia.

Floyd County in eastern Kentucky declared a local state of emergency due to significant rainfall and flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. He said the Kentucky Emergency Management crews have been deployed there.

In West Virginia’s Greenbrier County, firefighters pulled people from flooded homes, and five people who got stranded by high water while camping in Nicholas County were rescued by the Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department, WCHS-TV reported.

